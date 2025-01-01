- HasNan
- ReplaceNan
- Transpose
- TransposeConjugate
- TriL
- TriU
- Diag
- Row
- Col
- Copy
- Conjugate
- Concat
- Compare
- CompareByDigits
- CompareEqual
- Flat
- Clip
- Reshape
- Resize
- Set
- SwapRows
- SwapCols
- Split
- Hsplit
- Vsplit
- ArgSort
- Sort
Conjugate
Changing the sign of the imaginary part of a complex number, return the modified matrix or vector.
|
matrixc matrixc::Conjugate();
Return Value
Complex conjugated matrix or vector.
Note
Conjugate can be applied to real (non-complex) matrix or vector. In this case matrix or vector just copied on return.
Simple algorithm of conjugation - method explanation
|
//--- Complex vector conjugation