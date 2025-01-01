ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス行列とベクトルのメソッド行列とベクトルの操作Conjugate 

Conjugate

Changing the sign of the imaginary part of a complex number, return the modified matrix or vector.

matrixc matrixc::Conjugate();
 
vectorc vectorc::Conjugate();

Return Value

Complex conjugated matrix or vector.

Note

Conjugate can be applied to real (non-complex) matrix or vector. In this case matrix or vector just copied on return.

 

Simple algorithm of conjugation - method explanation

//--- Complex vector conjugation
vectorc VectorConjugate(const vectorc& vector_a)
 {
  //--- create a new vector_c
  vectorc vector_c(vector_a.Size());
 
  //--- go through all values of the new vector
  for(ulong i=0; i<vector_c.Size(); i++)
    {
    //--- transfer the real part of the element
    vector_c[i].real = vector_a[i].real;
    //--- transfer the imaginary part of the element by changing the sign (conjugation)
    vector_c[i].imag = -vector_a[i].imag;
    }
 
  //--- return the conjugated vector
  return(vector_c);
 }

 