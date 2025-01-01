//--- Complex vector conjugation

vectorc VectorConjugate(const vectorc& vector_a)

{

//--- create a new vector_c

vectorc vector_c(vector_a.Size());



//--- go through all values of the new vector

for(ulong i=0; i<vector_c.Size(); i++)

{

//--- transfer the real part of the element

vector_c[i].real = vector_a[i].real;

//--- transfer the imaginary part of the element by changing the sign (conjugation)

vector_c[i].imag = -vector_a[i].imag;

}



//--- return the conjugated vector

return(vector_c);

}