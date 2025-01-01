#define VALUES_TOTAL 31



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- dichiarare le variabili per la conversione

double value=0; // numero reale per la conversione MathRound

int round_value=0; // ottenere il risultato qui

//--- in un ciclo per il numero di incrementi decimali di un numero reale

for(int i=0; i<VALUES_TOTAL; i++)

{

//--- aumentare il valore del numero reale,

//--- ottenere un valore numerico arrotondato all'intero più vicino

//--- e visualizzare i valori di controllo nel diario

value+=0.1;

round_value=(int)MathRound(NormalizeDouble(value,1));

PrintFormat("value: %.1f, round value: %d",value,round_value);

/*

risultato:

value: 0.1, round value: 0

value: 0.2, round value: 0

value: 0.3, round value: 0

value: 0.4, round value: 0

value: 0.5, round value: 1

value: 0.6, round value: 1

value: 0.7, round value: 1

value: 0.8, round value: 1

value: 0.9, round value: 1

value: 1.0, round value: 1

value: 1.1, round value: 1

value: 1.2, round value: 1

value: 1.3, round value: 1

value: 1.4, round value: 1

value: 1.5, round value: 2

value: 1.6, round value: 2

value: 1.7, round value: 2

value: 1.8, round value: 2

value: 1.9, round value: 2

value: 2.0, round value: 2

value: 2.1, round value: 2

value: 2.2, round value: 2

value: 2.3, round value: 2

value: 2.4, round value: 2

value: 2.5, round value: 3

value: 2.6, round value: 3

value: 2.7, round value: 3

value: 2.8, round value: 3

value: 2.9, round value: 3

value: 3.0, round value: 3

value: 3.1, round value: 3

*/

}

}