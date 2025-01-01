DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Fonctions MathématiquesMathRound 

MathRound

Retourne la valeur arrondie au nombre entier le plus proche.

double  MathRound(
   double  value      // valeur à arrondir
   );

Paramètres

value

[in]  La valeur numérique à arrondir.

Valeur de Retour

La valeur arrondie au nombre entier le plus proche.

Note

On peut utiliser la fonction round() au lieu de la fonction MathRound().

 

Exemple :

#define VALUES_TOTAL 31
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- déclare les variables pour la conversion
   double value=0;                     // valeur réelle à convertir avec MathRound
   int    round_value=0;               // le résultat sera ici
//--- dans une boucle par le nombre d'incréments décimaux d'un nombre réel
   for(int i=0i<VALUES_TOTALi++)
     {
      //--- augmente la valeur du nombre réel,
      //--- obtient une valeur numérique arrondie à l'entier le plus proche
      //--- et affiche les valeurs de contrôle dans le journal
      value+=0.1;
      round_value=(int)MathRound(NormalizeDouble(value,1));
      PrintFormat("value: %.1f, round value: %d",value,round_value);
      /*
     résultat :
      value0.1round value0
      value0.2round value0
      value0.3round value0
      value0.4round value0
      value0.5round value1
      value0.6round value1
      value0.7round value1
      value0.8round value1
      value0.9round value1
      value1.0round value1
      value1.1round value1
      value1.2round value1
      value1.3round value1
      value1.4round value1
      value1.5round value2
      value1.6round value2
      value1.7round value2
      value1.8round value2
      value1.9round value2
      value2.0round value2
      value2.1round value2
      value2.2round value2
      value2.3round value2
      value2.4round value2
      value2.5round value3
      value2.6round value3
      value2.7round value3
      value2.8round value3
      value2.9round value3
      value3.0round value3
      value3.1round value3
      */
     }
  }