#define VALUES_TOTAL 31



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 변환을 위한 변수 선언

double value=0; // real number for MathRound conversion

int round_value=0; // 여기서 결과를 얻습니다

//--- 실수의 소수점 증분 수만큼 루프에서

for(int i=0; i<VALUES_TOTAL; i++)

{

//--- 실수 값을 증가시키고,

//--- 가장 가까운 정수로 반올림된 숫자 값을 얻습니다.

//--- 그리고 저널에 제어 값을 표시합니다.

value+=0.1;

round_value=(int)MathRound(NormalizeDouble(value,1));

PrintFormat("value: %.1f, round value: %d",value,round_value);

/*

결과:

value: 0.1, round value: 0

value: 0.2, round value: 0

value: 0.3, round value: 0

value: 0.4, round value: 0

value: 0.5, round value: 1

value: 0.6, round value: 1

value: 0.7, round value: 1

value: 0.8, round value: 1

value: 0.9, round value: 1

value: 1.0, round value: 1

value: 1.1, round value: 1

value: 1.2, round value: 1

value: 1.3, round value: 1

value: 1.4, round value: 1

value: 1.5, round value: 2

value: 1.6, round value: 2

value: 1.7, round value: 2

value: 1.8, round value: 2

value: 1.9, round value: 2

value: 2.0, round value: 2

value: 2.1, round value: 2

value: 2.2, round value: 2

value: 2.3, round value: 2

value: 2.4, round value: 2

value: 2.5, round value: 3

value: 2.6, round value: 3

value: 2.7, round value: 3

value: 2.8, round value: 3

value: 2.9, round value: 3

value: 3.0, round value: 3

value: 3.1, round value: 3

*/

}

}