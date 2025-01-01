//--- parametri d'ingresso

input int InpValue = -10; // Inserire un valore qualsiasi qui



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//-- ottenere il valore assoluto del numero inserito in ingresso

uint abs_value=MathAbs(InpValue);

//--- stampa i valori nel journal

PrintFormat("The entered value %d received the value %u after using the MathAbs() function",InpValue,abs_value);

}