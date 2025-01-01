DocumentazioneSezioni
La funzione restituisce il valore assoluto (modulo) di valore numerico specificato.

double  MathAbs(
   double  value      // valore numerico
   );

Parametri

valore

[in]  Valore numerico.

Valore restituito

Valore di tipo double maggiore o uguale a zero.

Nota

Al posto della funzione MathAbs() è possibile utilizzare fabs().

 

Esempio:

//--- parametri d'ingresso
input int      InpValue = -10;   // Inserire un valore qualsiasi qui
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//-- ottenere il valore assoluto del numero inserito in ingresso
   uint abs_value=MathAbs(InpValue);
//--- stampa i valori nel journal
   PrintFormat("The entered value %d received the value %u after using the MathAbs() function",InpValue,abs_value);
  }