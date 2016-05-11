Asesores Expertos basados en estrategias populares de trading, y un poco de alquimia en la optimización de robots (Parte VI)

Introducción

En mi artículo anterior, había descrito en detalle la implementación de los Asesores Expertos que procesan la información que llega desde dos períodos de tiempo distintos. No obstante, esta información no es siempre suficientemente precisa para entrar al mercado. Por ejemplo, si el período de tiempo más pequeño es igual a H1, entrar al mercado nada más cambiar la barra cada hora no es siempre la mejor solución, puesto que la tendencia inferior a H1 y que en general está presente en el ruido del precio puede ir en contra de la posición a abrir. En muchos casos, se puede detectar fácilmente esta tendencia a corto plazo. En caso de que la tendencia vaya en contra de la posición a abrir, habrá que posponer la entrada al mercado hasta que la tendencia de los períodos de tiempo más cortos cambie de dirección. O, en el peor de los casos, entrar al mercado antes del siguiente cambio de barra de una hora. Voy a intentar de comenzar mi artículo con esta tarea.

Sistema de triple pantalla de Elder

Alexander Elder es conocido por ser el autor de libros muy populares sobre la psicología del trading y el comportamiento de las masas. Fue él quien inventó la idea de utilizar tres períodos de tiempo en el análisis de los mercados financieros. Estos gráficos se llaman Triple pantalla de Elder. Ya vimos en mi artículo anterior cómo implementar un pantalla doble. Ahora le tenemos que añadir una tercera pantalla. Como ejemplos para la implementación del código, podemos utilizar algunos Asesores Expertos que ya existen en mi artículo anterior. No obstante, he decidido desarrollar otro Asesor Experto (Exp_14.mq4) basado en los mismos procedimientos, sólo para cambiar.

Como punto de partida para escribir el código he optado por el Exp_12.mq4 donde he sustituido el promedio móvil JFatl.mq4 por el oscilador JCCIX.mq4 y el indicador de seguimiento de la tendencia MAMA_NK.mq4 que consiste en dos promedios móviles por el indicador StepMA_Stoch_NK.mq4 compuesto por un par de osciladores estocásticos. Al final, el algoritmo inicial sigue siendo el mismo, sólo he cambiado las llamadas a los indicadores personalizados, las variables externas del Asesor Experto y la inicialización de las constantes en el bloque de la función init(), también he modificado el código de los bloques destinados a detectar las señales de entrada al mercado. Una vez más, voy a describir por encima el algoritmo de funcionamiento del Asesor Experto mediante dos períodos de tiempo, al igual que en mi artículo anterior. Aunque lo voy a detallar un poco más esta vez.

Para las posiciones largas tenemos:

Y para las posiciones cortas:

Este sería el algoritmo final más racional posible que tenemos que implementar en el código del programa para utilizar los gráficos de tres períodos distintos de tiempo:

Para las posiciones largas:

Para las posiciones cortas:

La implementación de este algoritmo en el código del Asesor Experto basado en Exp_15.mq4 es la siguiente:

#property copyright "Copyright © 2008, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" extern bool Test_Up = true ; extern double Money_Management_Up = 0.1 ; extern int TimeframeX_Up = 1440 ; extern int PeriodWATR_Up = 10 ; extern double Kwatr_Up = 1.0000 ; extern int HighLow_Up = 0 ; extern int Timeframe_Up = 240 ; extern int JJLength_Up = 8 ; extern int JXLength_Up = 8 ; extern int Phase_Up = 100 ; extern int IPC_Up = 0 ; extern int TimeframeN_Up = 15 ; extern int Noise_period_Up = 8 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Up = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Up = 100 ; extern bool ClosePos_Up = true ; extern bool Test_Dn = true ; extern double Money_Management_Dn = 0.1 ; extern int TimeframeX_Dn = 1440 ; extern int PeriodWATR_Dn = 10 ; extern double Kwatr_Dn = 1.0000 ; extern int HighLow_Dn = 0 ; extern int Timeframe_Dn = 240 ; extern int JJLength_Dn = 8 ; extern int JXLength_Dn = 8 ; extern int Phase_Dn = 100 ; extern int IPC_Dn = 0 ; extern int TimeframeN_Dn = 15 ; extern int Noise_period_Dn = 8 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Dn = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Dn = 100 ; extern bool ClosePos_Dn = true ; int SmoothN_Up = 7 , SmoothN_Dn = 7 , MaMethodN_Up = 1 , MaMethodN_Dn = 1 ; int MinBar_Up, MinBar_Dn, MinBarX_Up, MinBarX_Dn, MinBarN_Up, MinBarN_Dn; #include <Lite_EXPERT1.mqh> void TimeframeCheck( string Name, int Timeframe) { if (Timeframe != 1 ) if (Timeframe != 5 ) if (Timeframe != 15 ) if (Timeframe != 30 ) if (Timeframe != 60 ) if (Timeframe != 240 ) if (Timeframe != 1440 ) Print ( StringConcatenate ( "Parameter" ,Name, " cannot " , "be equal to" , Timeframe, "!!!" )); } int init() { TimeframeCheck( "TimeframeX_Up" , TimeframeX_Up); TimeframeCheck( "Timeframe_Up" , Timeframe_Up); TimeframeCheck( "TimeframeN_Up" , TimeframeN_Up); TimeframeCheck( "TimeframeX_Dn" , TimeframeX_Dn); TimeframeCheck( "Timeframe_Dn" , Timeframe_Dn); TimeframeCheck( "TimeframeN_Dn" , TimeframeN_Dn); MinBarX_Up = 2 + PeriodWATR_Up; MinBar_Up = 4 + 3 * JXLength_Up + 30 ; MinBarN_Up = 4 + Noise_period_Up + SmoothN_Up; MinBarX_Dn = 2 + PeriodWATR_Dn; MinBar_Dn = 4 + 3 * JXLength_Dn + 30 ; MinBarN_Dn = 4 + Noise_period_Dn + SmoothN_Dn; return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { int bar; double JCCIX[ 2 ], Trend, Fast_StepMA, Slow_StepMA, MA1, MA2; static datetime StopTime_Up, StopTime_Dn; static double TrendX_Up, TrendX_Dn, OldTrend_Up, OldTrend_Dn; static int LastBars_Up, LastBars_Dn; static int LastBarsX_Up, LastBarsX_Dn, LastBarsN_Up, LastBarsN_Dn; static bool BUY_Sign, BUY_Stop, SELL_Sign, SELL_Stop; static bool SecondStart_Up, SecondStart_Dn, NoiseBUY_Sign, NoiseSELL_Sign; if (Test_Up) { int IBARS_Up = iBars ( NULL , Timeframe_Up); int IBARSX_Up = iBars ( NULL , TimeframeX_Up); int IBARSN_Up = iBars ( NULL , TimeframeN_Up); if (IBARS_Up >= MinBar_Up && IBARSX_Up >= MinBarX_Up && IBARSN_Up >= MinBarN_Up) { if (LastBarsX_Up != IBARSX_Up) { LastBarsX_Up = IBARSX_Up; BUY_Sign = false ; BUY_Stop = false ; Fast_StepMA = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Up, "StepMA_Stoch_NK" , PeriodWATR_Up, Kwatr_Up, HighLow_Up, 0 , 1 ); Slow_StepMA = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Up, "StepMA_Stoch_NK" , PeriodWATR_Up, Kwatr_Up, HighLow_Up, 1 , 1 ); TrendX_Up = Fast_StepMA - Slow_StepMA; if (TrendX_Up < 0 ) BUY_Stop = true ; } if (LastBars_Up != IBARS_Up && TrendX_Up > 0 ) { BUY_Sign = false ; LastBars_Up = IBARS_Up; NoiseBUY_Sign = false ; StopTime_Up = iTime ( NULL , Timeframe_Up, 0 ) + 50 * Timeframe_Up; if (!SecondStart_Up) { for (bar = 2 ; bar < IBARS_Up - 1 ; bar++) { JCCIX[ 0 ] = iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Up, "JCCIX" , JJLength_Up, JXLength_Up, Phase_Up, IPC_Up, 0 , bar); JCCIX[ 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Up, "JCCIX" , JJLength_Up, JXLength_Up, Phase_Up, IPC_Up, 0 , bar + 1 ); OldTrend_Up = JCCIX[ 0 ] - JCCIX[ 1 ]; if (OldTrend_Up != 0 ) { SecondStart_Up = true ; break ; } } } for (bar = 1 ; bar < 3 ; bar++) JCCIX[bar - 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Up, "JCCIX" , JJLength_Up, JXLength_Up, Phase_Up, IPC_Up, 0 , bar); Trend = JCCIX[ 0 ] - JCCIX[ 1 ]; if (TrendX_Up > 0 ) if (OldTrend_Up < 0 ) if (Trend > 0 ) BUY_Sign = true ; if (Trend != 0 ) OldTrend_Up = Trend; } if (BUY_Sign) if (LastBarsN_Up != IBARSN_Up) { NoiseBUY_Sign = false ; LastBarsN_Up = IBARSN_Up; MA1 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeN_Up, "2Moving Avereges" , Noise_period_Up, SmoothN_Up, MaMethodN_Up, MaMethodN_Up, PRICE_LOW , 0 , 0 , 1 ); MA2 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeN_Up, "2Moving Avereges" , Noise_period_Up, SmoothN_Up, MaMethodN_Up, MaMethodN_Up, PRICE_LOW , 0 , 0 , 2 ); if (MA1 > MA2 || TimeCurrent () > StopTime_Up) NoiseBUY_Sign = true ; } if (NoiseBUY_Sign) if (!OpenBuyOrder1(BUY_Sign, 1 , Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up)) return (- 1 ); if (ClosePos_Up) if (!CloseOrder1(BUY_Stop, 1 )) return (- 1 ); } } if (Test_Dn) { int IBARS_Dn = iBars ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn); int IBARSX_Dn = iBars ( NULL , TimeframeX_Dn); int IBARSN_Dn = iBars ( NULL , TimeframeN_Dn); if (IBARS_Dn >= MinBar_Dn && IBARSX_Dn >= MinBarX_Dn && IBARSN_Dn >= MinBarN_Dn) { if (LastBarsX_Dn != IBARSX_Dn) { LastBarsX_Dn = IBARSX_Dn; SELL_Sign = false ; SELL_Stop = false ; Fast_StepMA = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Dn, "StepMA_Stoch_NK" , PeriodWATR_Dn, Kwatr_Dn, HighLow_Dn, 0 , 1 ); Slow_StepMA = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeX_Dn, "StepMA_Stoch_NK" , PeriodWATR_Dn, Kwatr_Dn, HighLow_Dn, 1 , 1 ); TrendX_Dn = Fast_StepMA - Slow_StepMA; if (TrendX_Dn > 0 ) SELL_Stop = true ; } if (LastBars_Dn != IBARS_Dn && TrendX_Dn < 0 ) { SELL_Sign = false ; LastBars_Dn = IBARS_Dn; NoiseSELL_Sign = false ; StopTime_Dn = iTime ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, 0 ) + 50 * Timeframe_Dn; if (!SecondStart_Dn) { for (bar = 2 ; bar < IBARS_Dn - 1 ; bar++) { JCCIX[ 0 ] = iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, "JCCIX" , JJLength_Dn, JXLength_Dn, Phase_Dn, IPC_Dn, 0 , bar); JCCIX[ 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, "JCCIX" , JJLength_Dn, JXLength_Dn, Phase_Dn, IPC_Dn, 0 , bar + 1 ); OldTrend_Dn = JCCIX[ 0 ] - JCCIX[ 1 ]; if (OldTrend_Dn != 0 ) { SecondStart_Dn = true ; break ; } } } for (bar = 1 ; bar < 3 ; bar++) JCCIX[bar - 1 ]= iCustom ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, "JCCIX" , JJLength_Dn, JXLength_Dn, Phase_Dn, IPC_Dn, 0 , bar); Trend = JCCIX[ 0 ] - JCCIX[ 1 ]; if (TrendX_Dn < 0 ) if (OldTrend_Dn > 0 ) if (Trend < 0 ) SELL_Sign = true ; if (Trend != 0 ) OldTrend_Dn = Trend; } if (SELL_Sign) if (LastBarsN_Dn != IBARSN_Dn) { NoiseSELL_Sign = false ; LastBarsN_Dn = IBARSN_Dn; MA1 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeN_Dn, "2Moving Avereges" , Noise_period_Dn, SmoothN_Dn, MaMethodN_Dn, MaMethodN_Dn, PRICE_HIGH , 0 , 0 , 1 ); MA2 = iCustom ( NULL , TimeframeN_Dn, "2Moving Avereges" , Noise_period_Dn, SmoothN_Dn, MaMethodN_Dn, MaMethodN_Dn, PRICE_HIGH , 0 , 0 , 2 ); if (MA1 < MA2 || TimeCurrent () > StopTime_Dn) NoiseSELL_Sign = true ; } if (NoiseSELL_Sign) if (!OpenSellOrder1(SELL_Sign, 2 , Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn)) return (- 1 ); if (ClosePos_Dn) if (!CloseOrder1(SELL_Stop, 2 )) return (- 1 ); } } return ( 0 ); }

Vamos a ver con más detalle la conversión de Exp_14.mq4 en Exp_15.mq4. Tenemos un nuevo módulo, "DETECTING NOISE SIGNALS TO ENTER THE MARKET" (detección de las señales del ruido para entrar al mercado), en el código de nuestro programa. Se puede describir este módulo de la siguiente manera (estoy suponiendo el algoritmo para las posiciones largas sólo):

Se genera la señal NoiseBUY_Sign si la dirección de la tendencia en los períodos de tiempo más cortos coincide con la dirección de la señal de entrada al mercado BUY_Sig. Y si no coincide esta tendencia se genera la señal NoiseBUY_Sign antes de producirse el siguiente cambio de barra.



Como promedio móvil de seguimiento de tendencia, he utilizado un indicador obtenido mediante un doble suavizado de la secuencia del precio mediante los algoritmos habituales de promediado. Como parámetro externo para el Asesor Experto de este módulo, sólo he utilizado dos variables:

extern int TimeframeN_Up = 15 ; extern int Noise_period_Up = 8 ;

He fijado la mayoría de las variables externas del indicador personalizado 2Moving Avereges.mq4 (inicialización de las variables globales):

int SmoothN_Up = 7 , SmoothN_Dn = 7 , MaMethodN_Up = 1 , MaMethodN_Dn = 1 ;

He utilizado exactamente la misma lógica que en mi artículo anterior para añadir el código.

Una idea general sobre la construcción de Asesores Expertos mediante tres períodos de tiempo

En realidad, el código del Asesor Experto ya está listo, y podría parar aquí. Pero en mi opinión, sólo hemos realizado una pequeña parte del trabajo. Es muy difícil que el primer sistema de trading desarrollado en base a esta idea genere buenos resultados en el trading real. Por lo que tenemos que pensar en la idea de escribir el código para uno o dos Asesores Expertos más y elegir la mejor versión. Así que ahora tenemos que pasar por alto el problema de los algoritmos específicos para el cálculo de las señales de trading y utilizar sólo el algoritmo de las tres pantallas. Que por lo general no es un problema. Este sería el código final sin algoritmos:

#property copyright "Copyright © 2008, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" extern bool Test_Up = true ; extern double Money_Management_Up = 0.1 ; extern int TimeframeX_Up = 1440 ; extern int Timeframe_Up = 240 ; extern int TimeframeN_Up = 15 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Up = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Up = 100 ; extern bool ClosePos_Up = true ; extern bool Test_Dn = true ; extern double Money_Management_Dn = 0.1 ; extern int TimeframeX_Dn = 1440 ; extern int Timeframe_Dn = 240 ; extern int TimeframeN_Dn = 15 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Dn = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Dn = 100 ; extern bool ClosePos_Dn = true ; int MinBar_Up, MinBar_Dn, MinBarX_Up, MinBarX_Dn, MinBarN_Up, MinBarN_Dn; #include <Lite_EXPERT1.mqh> void TimeframeCheck( string Name, int Timeframe) { if (Timeframe != 1 ) if (Timeframe != 5 ) if (Timeframe != 15 ) if (Timeframe != 30 ) if (Timeframe != 60 ) if (Timeframe != 240 ) if (Timeframe != 1440 ) Print ( StringConcatenate ( "Parameter" ,Name, " cannot" , "be equal to" , Timeframe, "!!!" )); } int init() { TimeframeCheck( "TimeframeX_Up" , TimeframeX_Up); TimeframeCheck( "Timeframe_Up" , Timeframe_Up); TimeframeCheck( "TimeframeN_Up" , TimeframeN_Up); TimeframeCheck( "TimeframeX_Dn" , TimeframeX_Dn); TimeframeCheck( "Timeframe_Dn" , Timeframe_Dn); TimeframeCheck( "TimeframeN_Dn" , TimeframeN_Dn); MinBarX_Up = MinBar_Up = MinBarN_Up = MinBarX_Dn = MinBar_Dn = MinBarN_Dn = return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { static datetime StopTime_Up, StopTime_Dn; static int LastBars_Up, LastBars_Dn; static int LastBarsX_Up, LastBarsX_Dn; static int LastBarsN_Up, LastBarsN_Dn; static bool BUY_Sign, BUY_Stop; static bool SELL_Sign, SELL_Stop; static bool NoiseBUY_Sign, NoiseSELL_Sign; static double TrendX_Up, TrendX_Dn; if (Test_Up) { int IBARS_Up = iBars ( NULL , Timeframe_Up); int IBARSX_Up = iBars ( NULL , TimeframeX_Up); int IBARSN_Up = iBars ( NULL , TimeframeN_Up); if (IBARS_Up >= MinBar_Up && IBARSX_Up >= MinBarX_Up && IBARSN_Up >= MinBarN_Up) { if (LastBarsX_Up != IBARSX_Up) { LastBarsX_Up = IBARSX_Up; BUY_Sign = false ; BUY_Stop = false ; if (TrendX_Up < 0 ) BUY_Stop = true ; } if (LastBars_Up != IBARS_Up && TrendX_Up > 0 ) { BUY_Sign = false ; LastBars_Up = IBARS_Up; NoiseBUY_Sign = false ; StopTime_Up = iTime ( NULL , Timeframe_Up, 0 ) + 50 * Timeframe_Up; } if (BUY_Sign) if (LastBarsN_Up != IBARSN_Up) { NoiseBUY_Sign = false ; LastBarsN_Up = IBARSN_Up; } if (NoiseBUY_Sign) if (!OpenBuyOrder1(BUY_Sign, 1 , Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up)) return (- 1 ); if (ClosePos_Up) if (!CloseOrder1(BUY_Stop, 1 )) return (- 1 ); } } if (Test_Dn) { int IBARS_Dn = iBars ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn); int IBARSX_Dn = iBars ( NULL , TimeframeX_Dn); int IBARSN_Dn = iBars ( NULL , TimeframeN_Dn); if (IBARS_Dn >= MinBar_Dn && IBARSX_Dn >= MinBarX_Dn && IBARSN_Dn >= MinBarN_Dn) { if (LastBarsX_Dn != IBARSX_Dn) { LastBarsX_Dn = IBARSX_Dn; SELL_Sign = false ; SELL_Stop = false ; if (TrendX_Dn > 0 ) SELL_Stop = true ; } if (LastBars_Dn != IBARS_Dn && TrendX_Dn < 0 ) { SELL_Sign = false ; LastBars_Dn = IBARS_Dn; NoiseSELL_Sign = false ; StopTime_Dn = iTime ( NULL , Timeframe_Dn, 0 ) + 50 * Timeframe_Dn; } if (SELL_Sign) if (LastBarsN_Dn != IBARSN_Dn) { NoiseSELL_Sign = false ; LastBarsN_Dn = IBARSN_Dn; } if (NoiseSELL_Sign) if (!OpenSellOrder1(SELL_Sign, 2 , Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn)) return (- 1 ); if (ClosePos_Dn) if (!CloseOrder1(SELL_Stop, 2 )) return (- 1 ); } } return ( 0 ); }

Si queremos utilizar este código como plantilla para escribir Asesores Expertos, tenemos en primer lugar que inicializar las variables en sus correspondientes bloques: "DETECTING A TREND" (detección de tendencia) y "DETECTING NOISE SIGNAL TO ENTER THE MARKET" (detección de las señales del ruido para entrar al mercado):

TrendX_Up = 1 ; TrendX_Dn =- 1 ; Noise8uy_Sign = true ; NoiseSELL_Sign = true ;

Después de esto, puede añadir sus propios códigos en los bloques "DETECTING SIGNALS TO ENTER THE MARKET" (detección de señales para entrar al mercado) y configurar el Asesor Expertos con este código. Puede aprender cómo se hace en el código del Asesor Experto Exp_15_A.mq4, en el cual sólo hay algoritmos para detectar señales para entrar al mercado con los períodos de tiempo intermedios, no tiene algoritmos para detectar la tendencia en los períodos de tiempo más largos o en los más pequeños (donde se detecta la tendencia del ruido). Hay que prestar atención a la inicialización de las variables para el número más pequeño de barras en el bloque init(), en este caso:

MinBarX_Up = 0 ; MinBar_Up = 4 + 3 * JXLength_Up + 30 ; MinBarN_Up = 0 ; MinBarX_Dn = 0 ; MinBar_Dn = 4 + 3 * JXLength_Dn + 30 ; MinBarN_Dn = 0 ;

En un segundo paso hay que eliminar la inicialización de los bloques "DETECTING A TREND":

TrendX_Up = 1 ; TrendX_Dn =- 1 ;

Añada su código para detectar la dirección de la tendencia en estos bloques y vuelva a ajustar el Asesor Experto. Se muestra esta etapa de escritura del código en Exp_15_B.mq4. Acuérdese de inicializar las variables MinBarX_Up y MinBarX_Dn en el bloque init():

MinBarX_Up = 2 + PeriodWATR_Up; MinBar_Up = 4 + 3 * JXLength_Up + 30 ; MinBarN_Up = 0 ; MinBarX_Dn = 2 + PeriodWATR_Dn; MinBar_Dn = 4 + 3 * JXLength_Dn + 30 ; MinBarN_Dn = 0 ;

Como resultado, tenemos un Asesor Experto trabajando en dos períodos de tiempo. En el tercer paso es exactamente igual que con el código en los bloques "DETECTING NOISE SIGNALS TO ENTER THE MARKET", después de haber eliminado previamente la inicialización

Noise8uy_Sign = true ; NoiseSELL_Sign = true ;

de estos bloques y añadir las operaciones aritméticas para la inicialización de las variables para el número más pequeño de barras en el bloque init(), en este caso:

MinBarX_Up = 2 + PeriodWATR_Up; MinBar_Up = 4 + 3 * JXLength_Up + 30 ; MinBarN_Up = 4 + Noise_period_Up + SmoothN_Up; MinBarX_Dn = 2 + PeriodWATR_Dn; MinBar_Dn = 4 + 3 * JXLength_Dn + 30 ; MinBarN_Dn = 4 + Noise_period_Dn + SmoothN_Dn;

Por lo tanto, el código del Asesor Experto tiene ahora tres etapas. Si tratamos de implementar este código en una sola etapa es posible cometer algún error y no va a ser fácil detectarlo.

Conclusión

He presentado en este artículo un planteamiento general para escribir Asesores Expertos mediante tres períodos de tiempo. Técnicamente, se puede llevar a cabo esta idea de manera más sencilla en MQL4. Pero surge otra pregunta: ¿Qué soluciones ayudarían a que esta idea tenga cierto sentido práctico?

