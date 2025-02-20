Currencies / TX
TX: Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. American Depositary Shares (each repr
35.29 USD 0.44 (1.26%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TX exchange rate has changed by 1.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.72 and at a high of 35.32.
Follow Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. American Depositary Shares (each repr dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TX News
Daily Range
34.72 35.32
Year Range
24.00 37.98
- Previous Close
- 34.85
- Open
- 34.91
- Bid
- 35.29
- Ask
- 35.59
- Low
- 34.72
- High
- 35.32
- Volume
- 75
- Daily Change
- 1.26%
- Month Change
- 8.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.96%
- Year Change
- -4.83%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%