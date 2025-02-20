QuotazioniSezioni
TX: Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. American Depositary Shares (each repr

35.19 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TX ha avuto una variazione del -0.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.74 e ad un massimo di 35.52.

Segui le dinamiche di Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. American Depositary Shares (each repr. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
34.74 35.52
Intervallo Annuale
24.00 37.98
Chiusura Precedente
35.20
Apertura
35.49
Bid
35.19
Ask
35.49
Minimo
34.74
Massimo
35.52
Volume
772
Variazione giornaliera
-0.03%
Variazione Mensile
8.21%
Variazione Semestrale
12.64%
Variazione Annuale
-5.10%
