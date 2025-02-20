Valute / TX
TX: Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. American Depositary Shares (each repr
35.19 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TX ha avuto una variazione del -0.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.74 e ad un massimo di 35.52.
Segui le dinamiche di Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. American Depositary Shares (each repr. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
34.74 35.52
Intervallo Annuale
24.00 37.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 35.20
- Apertura
- 35.49
- Bid
- 35.19
- Ask
- 35.49
- Minimo
- 34.74
- Massimo
- 35.52
- Volume
- 772
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.64%
- Variazione Annuale
- -5.10%
20 settembre, sabato