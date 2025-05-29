- Overview
SSL: Sasol Ltd American Depositary Shares
SSL exchange rate has changed by -3.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.92 and at a high of 6.05.
Follow Sasol Ltd American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SSL stock price today?
Sasol Ltd American Depositary Shares stock is priced at 5.97 today. It trades within 5.92 - 6.05, yesterday's close was 6.20, and trading volume reached 1227. The live price chart of SSL shows these updates.
Does Sasol Ltd American Depositary Shares stock pay dividends?
Sasol Ltd American Depositary Shares is currently valued at 5.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.02% and USD. View the chart live to track SSL movements.
How to buy SSL stock?
You can buy Sasol Ltd American Depositary Shares shares at the current price of 5.97. Orders are usually placed near 5.97 or 6.27, while 1227 and -1.32% show market activity. Follow SSL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SSL stock?
Investing in Sasol Ltd American Depositary Shares involves considering the yearly range 2.78 - 7.24 and current price 5.97. Many compare -3.55% and 72.54% before placing orders at 5.97 or 6.27. Explore the SSL price chart live with daily changes.
What are SASOL LTD stock highest prices?
The highest price of SASOL LTD in the past year was 7.24. Within 2.78 - 7.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sasol Ltd American Depositary Shares performance using the live chart.
What are SASOL LTD stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SASOL LTD (SSL) over the year was 2.78. Comparing it with the current 5.97 and 2.78 - 7.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SSL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SSL stock split?
Sasol Ltd American Depositary Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.20, and 1.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.20
- Open
- 6.05
- Bid
- 5.97
- Ask
- 6.27
- Low
- 5.92
- High
- 6.05
- Volume
- 1.227 K
- Daily Change
- -3.71%
- Month Change
- -3.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 72.54%
- Year Change
- 1.02%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $33.988 B
- Prev
- $-78.311 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- $280.464 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- $358.775 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 3.576%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.485%
- Act
- $0.36 B
- Fcst
- $11.24 B
- Prev
- $18.05 B