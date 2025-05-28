Currencies / FF
FF: FutureFuel Corp
3.95 USD 0.04 (1.02%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FF exchange rate has changed by 1.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.89 and at a high of 3.96.
Follow FutureFuel Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FF News
- First Mining Gold raises $24.4 million in upsized private placement
- First Mining Gold closes $12 million over-subscribed public offering
- Balancing Decline And Potential: Why FutureFuel Stock Remains A Hold (FF)
- FutureFuel to idle biodiesel production amid tax credit uncertainty
- Biofuel stocks rise on Trump admin’s plan to boost biofuel blending requirements
- First Mining Strengthens Miroir Discovery at Duparquet Gold Project with New Near-Surface Drilling Results and Expands Valentre Target Zone at Depth
Daily Range
3.89 3.96
Year Range
3.58 6.39
- Previous Close
- 3.91
- Open
- 3.94
- Bid
- 3.95
- Ask
- 4.25
- Low
- 3.89
- High
- 3.96
- Volume
- 226
- Daily Change
- 1.02%
- Month Change
- 1.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.28%
- Year Change
- -30.94%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%