Currencies / NTES
NTES: NetEase Inc - American Depositary Shares, each representing 5 o

157.05 USD 2.22 (1.43%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NTES exchange rate has changed by 1.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 155.93 and at a high of 157.66.

Follow NetEase Inc - American Depositary Shares, each representing 5 o dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
155.93 157.66
Year Range
75.88 157.66
Previous Close
154.83
Open
155.95
Bid
157.05
Ask
157.35
Low
155.93
High
157.66
Volume
1.146 K
Daily Change
1.43%
Month Change
15.90%
6 Months Change
49.22%
Year Change
67.70%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%