NTES: NetEase Inc - American Depositary Shares, each representing 5 o
157.05 USD 2.22 (1.43%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NTES exchange rate has changed by 1.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 155.93 and at a high of 157.66.
Follow NetEase Inc - American Depositary Shares, each representing 5 o dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NTES News
- Take-Two Stock Jumps On Plans For College Basketball Video Game
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Blizzard Co-Founder Mike Morhaime Slashes Wildgate Price After Selling Only 130K Copies - Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)
- Verint Systems, Vital Energy And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)
- Macquarie Systematic Emerging Markets Equity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Davis Global Fund 2025 Semi-Annual Review
- Davis International Fund 2025 Semi-Annual Review
- Macquarie raises NetEase stock price target to $162 on gaming growth
- NetEase Stock (NTES) Slips as Marvel Rivals Directors Brushes Off ‘Gooner Game’ Criticisms - TipRanks.com
- GLOB vs. NTES: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- July PPI/Core PPI Jumped Unexpectedly
- Economic Data at 3-Year Highs: PPI, Jobless Claims
- Why Is NetEase Stock Falling Thursday? - NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)
- Why Xos Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Wavers Ahead Of PPI Inflation Report; AI Stock Coherent Plunges On Earnings (Live Coverage)
- Deere, Coherent, North American Construction Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Coherent (NYSE:COHR)
- Stock Market Today: Stocks seek to continue rally with solid economic data readouts
- NetEase Stock Drops After Chinese Video Game Firm Misses Sales Target
- NetEase earnings missed by ¥0.11, revenue fell short of estimates
- NetEase misses Q2 top and bottom line estimates, shares dip
- Sea Limited Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Globant and NetEase
- Don't Overlook These Chinese Tech Stocks as Q2 Earnings Approach: NTES, VIPS
- Globant & NetEase Driving Software & Services Strength
Daily Range
155.93 157.66
Year Range
75.88 157.66
- Previous Close
- 154.83
- Open
- 155.95
- Bid
- 157.05
- Ask
- 157.35
- Low
- 155.93
- High
- 157.66
- Volume
- 1.146 K
- Daily Change
- 1.43%
- Month Change
- 15.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 49.22%
- Year Change
- 67.70%
