FxStairsGann

This is a specific trading strategy based on the movement of the Gann indicator, utilizing a conservative martingale approach. The strategy involves closing the previous trade when a trade in the opposite direction is opened. The use of a stop-loss (SL) value is optional in this case. The expert advisor is designed primarily for trading the SP500 index on a Renko chart, but it can also be applied to regular charts, other currencies, and indices. It is recommended to have a minimum leverage of 1:20 or 1:30, although higher leverage (1:50, 1:200, 1:500) can provide added safety.

Before engaging in live trading using this expert advisor, it is crucial to optimize the Gann indicator and take profit (TP) values. Optimization helps fine-tune these parameters to improve the strategy's performance and profitability.

Please keep in mind that while discussing trading strategies can be informative, it's important to exercise caution and conduct thorough testing and analysis before applying any strategy to real-world trading. Additionally, consider seeking advice from professional financial advisors or conducting your own research to ensure you make informed trading decisions.

Here are the key points you mentioned about the strategy:

  1. Gann Indicator: The strategy is based on the movement of the Gann indicator. The specific rules for entering and exiting trades would depend on the interpretation and signals generated by this indicator.

  2. Conservative Martingale Approach: The strategy incorporates a conservative martingale approach. In a martingale strategy, after a losing trade, the next trade is opened with an increased position size in order to recover the losses. However, using a conservative approach implies that the position size is increased gradually and with caution.

  3. Stop Loss (SL): The strategy does not necessarily require specifying a stop-loss (SL) value for each trade. Instead, when a trade in the opposite direction is opened, the previous trade is closed. This suggests that the new trade serves as a hedge against the previous trade, reducing the need for a predefined stop loss.

  4. Optimization: Before engaging in live trading with this strategy, it's important to optimize the Gann values and take profit (TP) levels. Optimization involves testing different parameter values to find the combination that yields the best results based on historical data. This step helps fine-tune the strategy and improve its performance.

  5. Leverage: The minimum required leverage for trading this strategy is suggested to be 1:20 or 1:30. However, it's mentioned that trading with higher leverage (1:50, 1:200, 1:500) can enhance safety. It's essential to understand the risks associated with leverage and ensure that the chosen leverage level aligns with your risk tolerance and trading goals.

Remember that trading strategies involve risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. It's always recommended to thoroughly understand the strategy, test it with historical data, and consider risk management techniques before implementing it in live trading. Consulting with a financial advisor or experienced trader may also be beneficial.

There's no holy grail! During a single trading period, one or more trades are executed until the period is closed with a profit. Within that, there can be both losing and winning trades! The essence is that the result of winning trades exceeds the result of losing trades. The difference is the profit.

The foreign exchange market is an unregulated market, therefore the depiction of candlesticks on the charts provided by forex brokers may differ to a greater or lesser extent even for the same instrument (EURUSD, SP500, etc.). This means that when trading or testing a particular robot on the same instrument, different users may obtain different results.


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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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