Partial close Buttons
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Introducing our MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) with advanced functionality to optimize your trading strategy:
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Current/All Button: Choose between closing trades on the current chart or all running trades across multiple charts. Enjoy flexibility in managing your positions with a single click.
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Pips Display Toggle: Easily view or hide your running pips and total pips. Stay informed about your trade progress with real-time updates.
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Full Close Button: Close all active trades swiftly and efficiently. Streamline your trading workflow by eliminating multiple positions simultaneously.
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Half Close Button: Close 50% of your current or all running trades instantly. Take profits while keeping a portion of your position open for further potential gains.
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90% Close Button: Secure 90% closure of your current or all running trades with a single click. Optimize risk management by capturing most of your profits while leaving a smaller portion exposed.
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Custom Close Button: Set a specific percentage for partial position closure based on your unique trading strategy. Define your desired percentage in the EA settings and close trades efficiently.
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SL to BE (Stop Loss to Break Even) Button: Set your stop loss level to the entry price of your trades effortlessly. Safeguard your profits by automatically adjusting the stop loss to breakeven after reaching a specified price threshold.
Our EA provides a user-friendly interface and allows for hotkey assignment or custom keyboard creation, enabling quick access to these powerful features. Take full control of your trades and enhance your trading experience.