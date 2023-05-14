Partial close Buttons

Introducing our MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) with advanced functionality to optimize your trading strategy:

  1. Current/All Button: Choose between closing trades on the current chart or all running trades across multiple charts. Enjoy flexibility in managing your positions with a single click.

  2. Pips Display Toggle: Easily view or hide your running pips and total pips. Stay informed about your trade progress with real-time updates.

  3. Full Close Button: Close all active trades swiftly and efficiently. Streamline your trading workflow by eliminating multiple positions simultaneously.

  4. Half Close Button: Close 50% of your current or all running trades instantly. Take profits while keeping a portion of your position open for further potential gains.

  5. 90% Close Button: Secure 90% closure of your current or all running trades with a single click. Optimize risk management by capturing most of your profits while leaving a smaller portion exposed.

  6. Custom Close Button: Set a specific percentage for partial position closure based on your unique trading strategy. Define your desired percentage in the EA settings and close trades efficiently.

  7. SL to BE (Stop Loss to Break Even) Button: Set your stop loss level to the entry price of your trades effortlessly. Safeguard your profits by automatically adjusting the stop loss to breakeven after reaching a specified price threshold.

Our EA provides a user-friendly interface and allows for hotkey assignment or custom keyboard creation, enabling quick access to these powerful features. Take full control of your trades and enhance your trading experience.


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