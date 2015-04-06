KimltPro

Kimlt EA

Is the trade assistant that help me in my trading because I have create the assistants trade system.  Which it used in different trades depend on the market situation as I command.This EA used system trend strategy.   The development of this EA is because I want to have trade assistant that can generate profit appropriately along with least risk at the same time. In order to allow me to sleep without worrying about the outcome that will happen in short period. However, it must be able to generate profit relevant to the amount of the time spend because it will not make growth too slow.  My EA is not depend on day-by-day profit but I vision for long-term as a core.

Pairs and timeframes

 The EA works with: EUR/USD,USDCHF and the timeframes M5 


Recommended balance

The minimum recommended balance for the EA's use, with the recommended  is $200 

*** IMPORTANT** Before test and use my EA must change  

KIMLTPRO_1 = TRUE

KIMLTPRO_2 = TRUE

KIMLTTESTMODE = FALSE


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Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
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