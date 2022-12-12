ImEngg EA

"ImEngg EA" is the advance system developed after years long research and proven in best market conditions, even this EA survived the worst market crashes. This is a simple Grid system, takes trades very logically without fail and you can sleep easily without worrying if using the suggested settings and minimum balance.

Currency Pairs:  AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD

Time Frame: M15

Very much cheaper when compared to simmilar EAs.

OneChartSetup: Trades three pairs AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Just set up EA on one chart AUDCAD M15 timeframe.


If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. AUDCAD.a, AUDNZD.a, NZDCAD.a) you should update names in the Symbol parameter, same as the symbol name of your brokers.

Leverage: 1:100 and above


Instructions for Back Testing the EA:

1. Download the Demo Version of the EA from the MQL5 official site or from the trading terminal itself.

2. Download the symbol history by pressing F2 (MT4 terminal), then search for symbol AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD one by one (include suffix / prefix if your broker uses the one), double click on the symbol (say example AUDCAD) then click double click on 15 minutes (M15) followed by clicking the download button. Download the history of all the three suggested pairs.

3. Go to Strategy Tester (from View menu of Task Bar), select the ImEngg EA, then select the Symbol from the dropdown menu (one by one  AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD), select Period as M15.

4. From the Expert Properties modify the Lot Sizing Method based on the risk you want to take (suggested setting is the Low Risk Set / Medium Risk Set and Significant Risk Set).

5. Press the Start button to run the test smoothly and see the results.


Note:

In MT4 backtest can only be conducted on one currency pair at a time, hence you have to perform the test on all the three pairs separately (one by one  AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD) to see the results perfectly.


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EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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