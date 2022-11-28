Daily Breakout MT5

The AE works with any currency pair in the following way:

- At midnigth, it calculates the minimum of the maximum of the last n days.

- At "Market opening hour" it places a buy stop and a sell stop in correspondence with maximum (+- offset )and minimum (+- offset)





Each trade has its stop-loss and take profit. No MarginGale, No Grid. Each position is independent.

Unlike other systems and products for sale on the Market this one is not over-optimised and does not show 100% winning trades with no risk and almost no drawdown. It simply does not exist. If you compare the backtests with the live signals of those products you will understand what I am talking about. The behaviour of this EA is 100% real.





For a REAL ACCURATE TESTING, always execute in 1M TIMEFRAME with "Every Tick based on real data" modelling

Parameters:

EA Magic Number: Magic number of the positions opened by the EA

Period (days): the period over which the minimum and the maximum are calculated (nr of days)

Take profit: it can be expressed in:

Pips: a fixed number of pips. If selected, specify it in "Take Profit pips" parameter

min/max: take profit will be set at

- SELL PRICE - (max-min of the previous n days) for sell operations, and

- BUY PRICE + (max-min of the previous n days) for buy operations

- SELL PRICE - (max-min of the previous n days) for sell operations, and - (min/max)/2: take profit will be set at

- SELL PRICE - ((max-min)/2 of the previous n days) for sell operations, and

- BUY PRICE + ((max-min)/2 of the previous n days) for buy operations

Stop loss: as Take Profit, it can be pips, max-min, or (max-min)/2 Breakeven: sl at breakeven after a certain pips of profit (specify in Breakeven pips)

Offset(pips): if set, it set the BUY STOP/SELL STOP after the specified amount of pips with respect to the minimum and maximum detected.

Offset in take profit: if True, also the take profit will be shifted by the same number of pips

Offset in stop loss: if True, also the stop loss will be shifted by the same number of pips

Min volatility(pips): the EA only sets the orders if the volatility of the previous day is greater or equal to this parameter

Only in-trend orders: if True, only the trades on the same direction of the trend will be placed

Trend strongness: the EA only sets the orders if the pips that define the trend are at least the amount specified in this parameter (only used it Only in-trend orders = True)

Close positions at: hour and minutes at which the positions will be closed regardless to their profit

Close orders at: hour and minutes at which the orders (i.e. pending BUY STOPs and SELL STOPs) will be closed

Dynamic sizing: dynamic management of the sizes