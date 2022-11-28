Daily Breakout MT5

The AE works with any currency pair in the following way:

- At midnigth, it calculates the minimum of the maximum of the last n days.

- At "Market opening hour" it places a buy stop and a sell stop in correspondence with maximum (+- offset )and minimum (+- offset)


Each trade has its stop-loss and take profit. No MarginGale, No Grid. Each position is independent.

Unlike other systems and products for sale on the Market this one is not over-optimised and does not show 100% winning trades with no risk and almost no drawdown. It simply does not exist. If you compare the backtests with the live signals of those products you will understand what I am talking about. The behaviour of this EA is 100% real.


For a REAL ACCURATE TESTING, always execute in 1M TIMEFRAME with "Every Tick based on real data" modelling

Parameters:

EA Magic Number: Magic number of the positions opened by the EA

Period (days): the period over which the minimum and the maximum are calculated (nr of days)

Take profit: it can be expressed in:

  • Pips: a fixed number of pips. If selected, specify it in "Take Profit pips" parameter
  • min/max: take profit will be set at
    - SELL PRICE - (max-min of the previous n days) for sell operations, and
    BUY PRICE + (max-min of the previous n days) for buy operations
  • (min/max)/2: take profit will be set at
    - SELL PRICE - ((max-min)/2 of the previous n days) for sell operations, and
    - BUY PRICE + ((max-min)/2 of the previous n days) for buy operations

Stop loss: as Take Profit, it can be pips, max-min, or (max-min)/2

Breakeven: sl at breakeven after a certain pips of profit (specify in Breakeven pips)

Offset(pips): if set, it set the BUY STOP/SELL STOP after the specified amount of pips with respect to the minimum and maximum detected.

Offset in take profit: if True, also the take profit will be shifted by the same number of pips

Offset in stop loss: if True, also the stop loss will be shifted by the same number of pips

Min volatility(pips): the EA only sets the orders if the volatility of the previous day is greater or equal to this parameter

Only in-trend orders: if True, only the trades on the same direction of the trend will be placed

Trend strongness: the EA only sets the orders if the pips that define the trend are at least the amount specified in this parameter (only used it Only in-trend orders = True)

Close positions at: hour and minutes at which the positions will be closed regardless to their profit

Close orders at: hour and minutes at which the orders (i.e. pending BUY STOPs and SELL STOPs) will be closed

Dynamic sizing: dynamic management of the sizes

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SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.86 (51)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ LIVE SIGNALS ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Applicable strategies: Hedging algorithm, HFT (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, Martingale, single-position trend trading. Default settings are not the best settings. Please get in touch. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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