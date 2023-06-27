The Turbo

  • Experts
  • Shaghayegh Parniyan
    Shaghayegh Parniyan

    Shaghayegh Parniyan

    I am working in Forex/Stock/Crypto for more than 15 Years.
    +12 years of Programming experience in MQL4/5 and teaching to +200 students.
    Profitable Strategy Builder and Portfolio Manager in Forex.
    Master in algotrading with AI with +450 Students.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
THE TURBO expert advisor is generated for Forex and EUR/USD (Euro vs. US Dollar) market. The timeframe is M30, and the strategy cannot be used for any other timeframes or markets. 
The source code of THE TURBO is available upon your request. 
In TURBO, each trade is protected against slippage, spreads and bad broker conditions. All the necessary robustness (quality) tests are performed for the strategy, and the quality is double-checked with the Every Tick Model (99% percision) backtest in MetaTrader 4. 
The adviser must work continuously, so it is advisable to use a VPS 24/7. I also advise using a good ECN broker. 

Robustness Tests: 
1- Real Tick – Real Spread
2- Market Cycle (Speed) change
3- Other Markets (Tested on GBP/USD)
4- Trades’ Order manipulation 
5- Spread 
6- Slippage 
7- Parameters’ Stability 

Requirements:
MetaTrader 4 account
Initial deposit of 1000$ at least

Parameters: 
Keltner Channel 
Average True Range 
Exit After X Bars 

Money Management:
Fixed size – Minimum Lots = 0.1 


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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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