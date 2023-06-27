The Turbo
- Experts
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Shaghayegh ParniyanI am working in Forex/Stock/Crypto for more than 15 Years.
+12 years of Programming experience in MQL4/5 and teaching to +200 students.
Profitable Strategy Builder and Portfolio Manager in Forex.
Master in algotrading with AI with +450 Students.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
THE TURBO expert advisor is generated for Forex and EUR/USD (Euro vs. US Dollar) market. The timeframe is M30, and the strategy cannot be used for any other timeframes or markets.
The source code of THE TURBO is available upon your request.
In TURBO, each trade is protected against slippage, spreads and bad broker conditions. All the necessary robustness (quality) tests are performed for the strategy, and the quality is double-checked with the Every Tick Model (99% percision) backtest in MetaTrader 4.
The adviser must work continuously, so it is advisable to use a VPS 24/7. I also advise using a good ECN broker.
Robustness Tests:
1- Real Tick – Real Spread
2- Market Cycle (Speed) change
3- Other Markets (Tested on GBP/USD)
4- Trades’ Order manipulation
5- Spread
6- Slippage
7- Parameters’ Stability
Requirements:
MetaTrader 4 account
Initial deposit of 1000$ at least
Parameters:
Keltner Channel
Average True Range
Exit After X Bars
Money Management:
Fixed size – Minimum Lots = 0.1