The Turbo

THE TURBO expert advisor is generated for Forex and EUR/USD (Euro vs. US Dollar) market. The timeframe is M30, and the strategy cannot be used for any other timeframes or markets. 
The source code of THE TURBO is available upon your request. 
In TURBO, each trade is protected against slippage, spreads and bad broker conditions. All the necessary robustness (quality) tests are performed for the strategy, and the quality is double-checked with the Every Tick Model (99% percision) backtest in MetaTrader 4. 
The adviser must work continuously, so it is advisable to use a VPS 24/7. I also advise using a good ECN broker. 

Robustness Tests: 
1- Real Tick – Real Spread
2- Market Cycle (Speed) change
3- Other Markets (Tested on GBP/USD)
4- Trades’ Order manipulation 
5- Spread 
6- Slippage 
7- Parameters’ Stability 

Requirements:
MetaTrader 4 account
Initial deposit of 1000$ at least

Parameters: 
Keltner Channel 
Average True Range 
Exit After X Bars 

Money Management:
Fixed size – Minimum Lots = 0.1 


