RSI Overbought Sniper PRO
- Experts
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Mustapha LazarI'm a Junior Python/MQL5 developer, I have been working for more than 5 years, I have made tons of EAs and indicators, passionate with problem solving and financial markets.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Description
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), developed by J. Welles Wilder, is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30. Signals can be generated by looking for divergences and failure swings. RSI can also be used to identify the general trend.
How this EA works
RSI is considered overbought when above 70 but the EA is using more than that to detect and validate whether it is an overbought that deserves to take an order for it.