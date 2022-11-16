Multi Timeframe VWAP

The multi VWAP indicator will plot on your chart up to 7 different VWAPs: daily, weekly, quarterly and yearly plus up to 2 customizable intraday sessions. It will also plot the closing level of the previous period for each of the VWAPs displayed e.g. during the month of November you will see the VWAP closing level of October or during Q3 you will see the Q2's closing VWAP price. All levels can also display an optional label.

Besides, in order to improve the indicator precision, it will automatically use all available bars in the lower timeframes, even M1 bars, so that the calculated values are as precise as possible and always the same regardless of the chart timeframe they are drawn in. If the lower timeframe bars are not yet available in terminal, the indicator will calculate using the main chart bars' values and automatically wait until those bars are ready - that can happen in the next incoming tick or if you refresh the chart or change its timeframe. On the real-time bar the indicator will use tick-by-tick data as it comes in.

As a bonus the indicator can also display period separator marking the start of each VWAP period (start of new quarter, month, intraday session and so on)

In addition the indicator will automatically hide or show the necessary VWAPs and period separators depending on the chart timeframe in order to have the cleanest chart possible - for example, if you go to a higher timeframe the shorter VWAPs and period separators will be automatically hidden.

Absolutely everything is customizable: you can choose which VWAPs to display and in what timeframes, all colors, linetypes, labels...absolutely everything and, of course, also the start and end times of the intraday sessions and even the daily start time.

The indicator works with all instrument types: stocks, CFDs, forex AND FUTURES!! It will automatically detect whether to use real-volume or tick-volume, which will depend on the symbol type and your broker.

Check all the attached screenshots and videos to see the indicator capabilities.

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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.68 (34)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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