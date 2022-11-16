Multi Timeframe VWAP

The multi VWAP indicator will plot on your chart up to 7 different VWAPs: daily, weekly, quarterly and yearly plus up to 2 customizable intraday sessions. It will also plot the closing level of the previous period for each of the VWAPs displayed e.g. during the month of November you will see the VWAP closing level of October or during Q3 you will see the Q2's closing VWAP price. All levels can also display an optional label.

Besides, in order to improve the indicator precision, it will automatically use all available bars in the lower timeframes, even M1 bars, so that the calculated values are as precise as possible and always the same regardless of the chart timeframe they are drawn in. If the lower timeframe bars are not yet available in terminal, the indicator will calculate using the main chart bars' values and automatically wait until those bars are ready - that can happen in the next incoming tick or if you refresh the chart or change its timeframe. On the real-time bar the indicator will use tick-by-tick data as it comes in.

As a bonus the indicator can also display period separator marking the start of each VWAP period (start of new quarter, month, intraday session and so on)

In addition the indicator will automatically hide or show the necessary VWAPs and period separators depending on the chart timeframe in order to have the cleanest chart possible - for example, if you go to a higher timeframe the shorter VWAPs and period separators will be automatically hidden.

Absolutely everything is customizable: you can choose which VWAPs to display and in what timeframes, all colors, linetypes, labels...absolutely everything and, of course, also the start and end times of the intraday sessions and even the daily start time.

The indicator works with all instrument types: stocks, CFDs, forex AND FUTURES!! It will automatically detect whether to use real-volume or tick-volume, which will depend on the symbol type and your broker.

Check all the attached screenshots and videos to see the indicator capabilities.