1. EA245 Elephant is designed fully automatic or remote from phone (can hold, resume, close all orders, buy or sell or buy and sell mode from phone, ...).

2. EA245 Elephant is designed with special function is Lock Profit.

3. This version is added smart change lot size and grid gap.

4. Use Cent account for safety.



5. Use with any Symbol (setting please contact me for more information)

6. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get the settings and a personal bonus.

For the 1st time post MQL5, the price is 30 USD in the future i will increase.

After testing and checking, Elephant use best for EURGBP EURCHF GBPCHF AUDCAD so today (19/09/2023) I start new signal use EA245 Elephant for 4 pairs

We will check performance of EA follow this signal.

For more information about our EA please join Telegram as link.

Best regard!

Telegram: https://t.me/+5A1jm0r1ziYzNGNl

Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zz6wYOocftA







