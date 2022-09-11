Deals printscreen

Deals printscreen is a script designed to automate the saving of images with account transactions for further analysis. The panel allows you to significantly reduce the time for technical work related to the search for transactions in the history and saving files in the image format with the display and drawing of all operation parameters. 



What tasks does this script solve?:

  • You do not need to search for the desired transaction in the transaction history: you simply select a period and the script finds all the trade transactions for the specified period and saves an image for each with a display of price levels and a panel with transaction parameters.
  • If you want to save information for only one transaction, select the appropriate option in the input parameters and enter the ticket (ID) of the required transaction.
  • You don't need to waste time organizing files, searching and saving them in folders: the script will do it for you by decomposing each file into its own directory according to the principle: /"terminal directory"/MQL5/Files/"broker name"/"account number"/"position ticket"/ "here is the number of selected files"
  • The script will collect the necessary information on the transaction for you and record it on a separate panel on the print screen

The sequence of working with the script



Running the script

  • Make sure that the terminal is connected to the trading account.
  • Check if there is a trading history on the account.
Input parameters
  • Select from the drop-down list the value "Select_period" - if you want to select all transactions for the period or "Select_one_deal" - if you want to get a file for one transaction.
  • If the "Select_period" option is selected, select the date range in the "Start date" and "Finish date" fields. In this case, the "Ticket" field can be ignored.
  • If the "Select_one_deal" option is selected, enter the ticket of the desired transaction in the "Ticket" field. The ticket value can be found in the history of operations in the terminal.  In this case, the "Start date" and "Finish date" fields can be ignored.
  • Select the time frames for the desired number of printscreens for each transaction. If the "current" option is selected, then this print screen is not being made. The amount is determined by the number of selected periods for each transaction, but no more than 4. 
  • Select for each period the offset to the right in bars after the closing bar of each trade. The parameter will be useful to fix the further behavior of the price after exiting the transaction. The number of bars is taken into account for the previously selected time frame.
  • In the "Properties of charts" section, it is possible to upload different design templates for each separately selected timeframe for each transaction. You can choose the template name yourself when saving it: "right mouse button on the price chart" - "templates" - "save template". If the script does not find the desired template, the default template will be used.
  • Select the colors to display the labels of the price levels of the deal on the chart.

The work of the adviser after the launch

  • After running the script and clicking the "Ok" button, the script will inform him about all his actions.
  • If you need to interrupt the script before it is fully completed, click "Cancel" when selecting actions in pop-up windows.
  • It takes about 2 seconds for the terminal to draw and load data for each transaction, so with a large number of transactions, the script can take up to several minutes.
  • After the work is completed, the script will inform the user about the results of the execution. All necessary files can be found in the terminal at the address: /"terminal directory"/MQL5/Files/".
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Indicator Automator EA: The Ultimate Indicator Automation Tool Tired of being chained to your desk, waiting for signals from your favorite indicator? Do you want to eliminate emotional trading and unlock the true potential of your manual strategy? Indicator Automator EA is a powerful and highly versatile Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate any trading indicator that provides clear Buy and Sell signals through its indicator buffers. You don't need to be a programmer. If you have
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Utilities
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
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Dmitriy Ustinov
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Dmitriy Ustinov 2022.09.12 13:58 
 

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