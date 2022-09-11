Deals printscreen
- Utilities
-
Aleksandr Seredin- автоматизированная торговля полуавтоматами на мт5
- торгую уровни после ложного пробоя
- использование удалённой торговой машины
- MQL5, C#
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Deals printscreen is a script designed to automate the saving of images with account transactions for further analysis. The panel allows you to significantly reduce the time for technical work related to the search for transactions in the history and saving files in the image format with the display and drawing of all operation parameters.
What tasks does this script solve?:
- You do not need to search for the desired transaction in the transaction history: you simply select a period and the script finds all the trade transactions for the specified period and saves an image for each with a display of price levels and a panel with transaction parameters.
- If you want to save information for only one transaction, select the appropriate option in the input parameters and enter the ticket (ID) of the required transaction.
- You don't need to waste time organizing files, searching and saving them in folders: the script will do it for you by decomposing each file into its own directory according to the principle: /"terminal directory"/MQL5/Files/"broker name"/"account number"/"position ticket"/ "here is the number of selected files"
- The script will collect the necessary information on the transaction for you and record it on a separate panel on the print screen
The sequence of working with the script
Running the script
- Make sure that the terminal is connected to the trading account.
- Check if there is a trading history on the account.
Input parameters
- Select from the drop-down list the value "Select_period" - if you want to select all transactions for the period or "Select_one_deal" - if you want to get a file for one transaction.
- If the "Select_period" option is selected, select the date range in the "Start date" and "Finish date" fields. In this case, the "Ticket" field can be ignored.
- If the "Select_one_deal" option is selected, enter the ticket of the desired transaction in the "Ticket" field. The ticket value can be found in the history of operations in the terminal. In this case, the "Start date" and "Finish date" fields can be ignored.
- Select the time frames for the desired number of printscreens for each transaction. If the "current" option is selected, then this print screen is not being made. The amount is determined by the number of selected periods for each transaction, but no more than 4.
- Select for each period the offset to the right in bars after the closing bar of each trade. The parameter will be useful to fix the further behavior of the price after exiting the transaction. The number of bars is taken into account for the previously selected time frame.
- In the "Properties of charts" section, it is possible to upload different design templates for each separately selected timeframe for each transaction. You can choose the template name yourself when saving it: "right mouse button on the price chart" - "templates" - "save template". If the script does not find the desired template, the default template will be used.
- Select the colors to display the labels of the price levels of the deal on the chart.
The work of the adviser after the launch
- After running the script and clicking the "Ok" button, the script will inform him about all his actions.
- If you need to interrupt the script before it is fully completed, click "Cancel" when selecting actions in pop-up windows.
- It takes about 2 seconds for the terminal to draw and load data for each transaction, so with a large number of transactions, the script can take up to several minutes.
- After the work is completed, the script will inform the user about the results of the execution. All necessary files can be found in the terminal at the address: /"terminal directory"/MQL5/Files/".
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