ScalpMaster Tool

The Scalp Master tool not only provides proper trade management but also helps a trader to build a proper psychology and discipline to gain consistent results in his trading.

It offers Max loss Limiter ( Risk per position ) and  RPT limiter (Risk per trade), Auto calculates Lot size, CLOSE multiple trades with single click. Buy, Sell, Close with default Trend line and Horizontal line, Pips measuring tool, risk reward measuring tool and many other features.

This tool offers to place quick market orders and pending orders with Risk Reward (RR tool) with proper auto lots size.

With this tool you no more need to worry about calculating and setting lot size. No need to worry about setting stop loss manually. No need to worry about BIG Losses if trade goes wrong. No need to worry if the market goes insanely volatile.

This tool provides absolute peace of mind to a trader. It instills discipline and confidence and  dispels bad habits. It never lets you make BIG Loses. 

Each element has been designed and put meticulously to avoid the least distraction while trading. Every button is made handy and simple. 

While having multiple open trades of multiple symbols it is hard to calculate the profit and loss of each position and thus is hard to make meticulous decisions on spur of moment.

To solve this problem, the tool displays the individual PNL , total Lots and number of trades of each position on individual  charts.


Watching the video will give you a comprehensive idea about this tool.


INPUTS:

In the input window it has only the options which are absolutely necessary. We cut down all the extra logic that messes the mind. The tool provides lot of features but with minimum distractions so that one can maintain absolute focus on his trades.

Options are:

----------

Use keyboard Trigger : True/False   (this allows use of keyboard trigger for buy, sell, close position)

----------

Allow auto stop loss : True/False.  (this activates/deactivates max loss limiter)

SL mode : USD / Percent  ( Choose the "absolute amount" or "percentage" of account value. USD is used for simplicity purpose only. Any currency will work)

Max loss : (Set the amount you can afford to loose per position)

----------

RPT (Risk per trade) Mode : ( Choose the "absolute amount" or "percentage" of account value. )

Risk per trade value: ( Set the amount you are willing to loose per trade. )

Note: RPT should be less than or equal to Max loss but not greater than Max loss. Suppose you set Max loss to 2%, RPT should be at max 2% or can be less. A position can have multiple trades.You can place 4 trades with RPT 0.5% or you can set different RPT for multiple trades. If total loss exceeds MAX LOSS it will close all trades automatically.


Allow trailing stop : True/False ( Activate trailing stop)

Trailing SL : (After your trade moves in positive direction you can set the Trailing value to "0" for breakeven or the amount you want to save )

Allow target profit : True/False ( Activate target profit)

Trailing SL : (After your trade moves in positive direction you can set the target amount you want to book at )

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The basic features the tool Provides:

  • Max Loss Limiter  -  Auto closes position if the loss exceeds the max loss limit.
  • Risk Reward tool  -  Measure the Risk to reward ratio and also places market order or pending order with proper auto Lot Size.
  • Pips Measuring tool  - Measure the pips
  • Trade with Trend line  -  Allows placing market orders and close position with default Trend line.
  • Trade with Horizontal Line   Allows placing market orders and close position with default Horizontal line
  • Auto selection of Lot Size with RR (risk reward) tool
  • RPT (Risk per trade setting)
  • Closing of multiple trades with single click
  • Deleting of multiple pending orders with single click
  • Market order and Pending order with RR (Risk Reward) tool
  • Keyboard Triggers - Buy, Sell, Close Position and Delete Pending orders

Key Commands are:

B - Buy

S - Sell

E - Close position of a specific symbol (If multiple symbols are traded)

ESC - Close positions of all symbol  (If multiple symbols are traded)

P - Delete pending orders



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The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
Global Investing FX Terminal
Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
Utilities
The Global Investing FX Terminal is an all-in-one FX dashboard for MetaTrader 5 — CB policy rates, CFTC COT positioning, carry rankings, economic surprises, options skew, retail sentiment, and correlations, thirteen panels in total — rendered on a single zero-flicker canvas overlay and refreshing every 10 seconds from one attached EA. No external software required. Professional FX analysis requires simultaneous access to data that normally lives in separate platforms: rate derivatives, governmen
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
Utilities
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
Utilities
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
Tick Chart Service
Semyon Isakov
Utilities
ENGLISH VERSION tg @eeevleee TICK CHART SERVICE - Professional Tick Ch
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