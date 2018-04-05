Final blue

FINAL BLUE EA
 
 THE DESCRIPTION :
 
Finale bleue is a trading robot that allows the automation of analysis and trading processes.
It opens and closes orders based on certain criteria and calculations it has been programmed to perform.
 
 EXPLANATIONS:
 
He opens and closes orders much faster and more efficiently than a human ever could, and he does it 24/7 without emotion.
Which makes it an ideal trading tool.
It only exits the market in blue and in the end it always emerges as a winner on all the open positions.
The robot manages the account without taking huge risks.
He is an Expert advisor who was made for a long-term vision.
 
 *ADVANTAGES :*
 
What is advantageous with this expert advisor, can import regular update from Deriv, it is not affected.
This robot does not do technical analysis, it is not also based on a strategy of crosses certain indicators where a simple update of drift the strategy becomes less efficient.
But he uses a system where he wins in every sense based on certain criteria and calculations that he has been programmed to perform.
 
 *RECOMMENDATIONS:
 
• Symbol to trade: Crash 300
• Minimum capital: $500
• Leverage: 1.30 or more.
• Delay: 1 min
• Accepted Broker: Deriv
• It is recommended to host the robot under VPS.
• Version: Metatrader5
 
 
NB: After the purchase please contact me on my email to receive the set file and for other other details

lamikisoft@gmail.com

This EA reflects my way of seeing things, my strategy, my thoughts, my passion, my inspiration, my boom and crash trading philosophy.

Lamikisoft © Corporation
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
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