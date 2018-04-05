FINAL BLUE EA

THE DESCRIPTION :

Finale bleue is a trading robot that allows the automation of analysis and trading processes.

It opens and closes orders based on certain criteria and calculations it has been programmed to perform.

EXPLANATIONS:

He opens and closes orders much faster and more efficiently than a human ever could, and he does it 24/7 without emotion.

Which makes it an ideal trading tool.

It only exits the market in blue and in the end it always emerges as a winner on all the open positions.

The robot manages the account without taking huge risks.

He is an Expert advisor who was made for a long-term vision.

*ADVANTAGES :*

What is advantageous with this expert advisor, can import regular update from Deriv, it is not affected.

This robot does not do technical analysis, it is not also based on a strategy of crosses certain indicators where a simple update of drift the strategy becomes less efficient.

But he uses a system where he wins in every sense based on certain criteria and calculations that he has been programmed to perform.

*RECOMMENDATIONS:

• Symbol to trade: Crash 300

• Minimum capital: $500

• Leverage: 1.30 or more.

• Delay: 1 min

• Accepted Broker: Deriv

• It is recommended to host the robot under VPS.

• Version: Metatrader5

NB: After the purchase please contact me on my email to receive the set file and for other other details





lamikisoft@gmail.com





This EA reflects my way of seeing things, my strategy, my thoughts, my passion, my inspiration, my boom and crash trading philosophy.





Lamikisoft © Corporation