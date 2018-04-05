Final blue
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 5
FINAL BLUE EA
THE DESCRIPTION :
Finale bleue is a trading robot that allows the automation of analysis and trading processes.
It opens and closes orders based on certain criteria and calculations it has been programmed to perform.
EXPLANATIONS:
He opens and closes orders much faster and more efficiently than a human ever could, and he does it 24/7 without emotion.
Which makes it an ideal trading tool.
It only exits the market in blue and in the end it always emerges as a winner on all the open positions.
The robot manages the account without taking huge risks.
He is an Expert advisor who was made for a long-term vision.
*ADVANTAGES :*
What is advantageous with this expert advisor, can import regular update from Deriv, it is not affected.
This robot does not do technical analysis, it is not also based on a strategy of crosses certain indicators where a simple update of drift the strategy becomes less efficient.
But he uses a system where he wins in every sense based on certain criteria and calculations that he has been programmed to perform.
*RECOMMENDATIONS:
• Symbol to trade: Crash 300
• Minimum capital: $500
• Leverage: 1.30 or more.
• Delay: 1 min
• Accepted Broker: Deriv
• It is recommended to host the robot under VPS.
• Version: Metatrader5
NB: After the purchase please contact me on my email to receive the set file and for other other details
lamikisoft@gmail.com
This EA reflects my way of seeing things, my strategy, my thoughts, my passion, my inspiration, my boom and crash trading philosophy.
Lamikisoft © Corporation