Momentum Spreading Forex Finale
- Experts
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Mr Teerapat PrayoongEA Developer & Master degree of Industrial engineering whom interest algo trading.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
EA always track the momentum and reversal of signal trading.
Best for multi pair using in portfolio with low drawdown.
Recommended pairs : GBPUSD,EURUSD,EURAUD,AUDCAD,EURNZD,EURCAD,NZDCAD
Recommended TF : H1
This EA is partial martingale. So that it is balancing of Risk & Return.
Start balance recommend 1000USD as well.
Full setup ableThe strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2016 to 2021 using every tick based on real ticks