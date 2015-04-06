Momentum Spreading Forex Finale

EA always track the momentum and reversal of signal trading.

Best for multi pair using in portfolio with low drawdown.

Recommended pairs : GBPUSD,EURUSD,EURAUD,AUDCAD,EURNZD,EURCAD,NZDCAD

Recommended TF : H1





This EA is partial martingale. So that it is balancing of Risk & Return.

Start balance recommend 1000USD as well.

Full setup able

The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2016 to 2021 using every tick based on real ticks



