Momentum Spreading Forex Finale

EA always track the momentum and reversal of signal trading.

Best for multi pair using in portfolio with low drawdown.

Recommended pairs : GBPUSD,EURUSD,EURAUD,AUDCAD,EURNZD,EURCAD,NZDCAD

Recommended TF : H1


This EA is partial martingale. So that it is balancing of Risk & Return.

Start balance recommend 1000USD as well. 

Full setup able

The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2016 to 2021 using every tick based on real ticks


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5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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