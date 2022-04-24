I am a trader not a seller so unlike most of them, I don't use any tricks to hack the backtest look like holy grail!



EXTREME risk SIGNAL still alive



On May 1, 2022, I will raise the product price!

British Nuclear is a fully automated trend-following trading system based on principles of volatility breakout and coming back cross resistance/support levels. It is the advanced swing system that utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms focused on long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no using any trick to make backtest results like Holy Grail, no "risk-free martingale", only a strict rule-based approach to trading, allowing to maximize return while having risks under control.

Anyone who has been in this market for some time has certainly been there: You develop or acquire a strategy, which has been extensively tested, using methods of robustness, randomness, Walk Forward Analysis, etc., but right when it is applied to your account real it begins to face a difficult period, a long drawdown. This may not mean that the strategy has stopped working, only that the market is in a difficult cycle for the strategy at the moment, however it affects the psychology of any person, as the different cycles of the market can last for months or more and it is difficult for anyone endures these long periods of loss. And meanwhile, another strategy or asset that is not part of your portfolio, ends up performing very well, leaving your psychological even more hurt for having chosen the wrong strategy for the moment.







Each trade is Take profit about 125 pips and protected by Stoploss at 111 pips nor win rate is 72,8% hurrah!

We do NOT use Martingale, Grid, Night Scalping, Micro Scalping, Asymmetric Large Stops to Small Take Profits or ANY other DANGEROUS trading techniques!





Features:

- I am a trader with more than 4 years of profitable personal trading and more than 1-year of Proprietary Trading. I'm not a seller so unlike most of them, I'm using my EAs with almost all of my own funds.

- Easy to use, fully automated system, this is a real Set and Forget trading system!

- It DOES NOT have trades every week! Nor does it have profit every month! It trades the way most professionals do: with rare, but profitable entries.

- Low starting capital required, just 0.01/$100.





Default parameters are for the EURGBP H1 timeframe.





