British Nuclear

  • Experts
  • Trinh Bao Khuong
    Trinh Bao Khuong

    Trinh Bao Khuong

    I am a trader with more than 5 years of profitable personal trading and more than 1-year of Proprietary Trading. I'm not a seller so unlike most of them, I'm using my EAs with almost all of my own funds.

    Business Culture: Caring - Proactive - Effective - Sincere - Devoted.
  • Version: 1.90
  • Updated: 24 April 2022
  • Activations: 15
I am a trader not a seller so unlike most of them, I don't use any tricks to hack the backtest look like holy grail!

EXTREME risk SIGNAL still alive

On May 1, 2022, I will raise the product price!

British Nuclear is a fully automated trend-following trading system based on principles of volatility breakout and coming back cross resistance/support levels. It is the advanced swing system that utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms focused on long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no using any trick to make backtest results like Holy Grail, no "risk-free martingale", only a strict rule-based approach to trading, allowing to maximize return while having risks under control.

Anyone who has been in this market for some time has certainly been there: You develop or acquire a strategy, which has been extensively tested, using methods of robustness, randomness, Walk Forward Analysis, etc., but right when it is applied to your account real it begins to face a difficult period, a long drawdown. This may not mean that the strategy has stopped working, only that the market is in a difficult cycle for the strategy at the moment, however it affects the psychology of any person, as the different cycles of the market can last for months or more and it is difficult for anyone endures these long periods of loss. And meanwhile, another strategy or asset that is not part of your portfolio, ends up performing very well, leaving your psychological even more hurt for having chosen the wrong strategy for the moment.


Each trade is Take profit about 125 pips and protected by Stoploss at 111 pips nor win rate is 72,8% hurrah!
We do NOT use Martingale, Grid, Night Scalping, Micro Scalping, Asymmetric Large Stops to Small Take Profits or ANY other DANGEROUS trading techniques!

Features:

I am a trader with more than 4 years of profitable personal trading and more than 1-year of Proprietary Trading. I'm not a seller so unlike most of them, I'm using my EAs with almost all of my own funds.
- Easy to use, fully automated system, this is a real Set and Forget trading system!

- It DOES NOT have trades every week! Nor does it have profit every month! It trades the way most professionals do: with rare, but profitable entries.

- Low starting capital required, just 0.01/$100.


Default parameters are for the EURGBP H1 timeframe.


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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