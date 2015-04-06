Ingenious EA

Custom hand-woven expert advisor (TekNerds-ITS Ingenious EA) based on proven and tested trading setups and signals derived from practical live manual trading skills cultivated from as far back as 2012 (a decade of trading experience). All aspects of the EA have been created to make it possible to grow an account from amounts as small as $20 going up to significantly large investments.

There are many strategies (more than 25) in the EA that generate the "mostly profitable" winnings. An initial deposit of no less than $20 is advised but the recommended is $50 or more. Use a 1:100 leverage account to match and use signals 1:1 with your trades to get reasonable profits. This doesn't mean you can't lose however. Trading risks still apply, and we make no guarantees of any profits. The software is provided as is, so use it at your own risk.

Email djlaserman@gmail.com for any comments / questions / limited support (will do my best to answer all of you). Kindly note that trading forex, cryptos and commodities carries risk of terminal financial loss and loss of everything in a trading account, therefore don't trade with any money meant for other important things. The software and signals is supplied as is without any guarantees or warranties and no refunds or reimbursements of any kind of loss incurred from using these signals and EAs will be given under any circumstance. Therefore, trade responsibly at your own risk knowing that you can win some and lose some or you could lose all!

Do not manually take profit (normally you should not because the bot takes the highest possible amounts beyond set thresholds) but if you want to, you can close trades manually; the EA sets everything and closes mature trades when ready. There is absolutely no human interaction necessary except that to manage funds. 

This EA is strictly for BTCUSD 5M. However its possible to use it with other BTC### markets like BTCJPY. There's various settings for the many signals and the trader can also use it as a complex indicator, as a dual combination of automated and manual trading as the trader wishes. All signals can be turned on or off and if the trader wishes, take profit levels can be customized and fixed stop loss defined. Fixed take profit levels can be defined and used If the EA Its set to that mode.

For my children; Matthew and Mbalienhle

Author: Isaki Dube

Testers: Zenzo Dube, Nellia Dube, Mgcini Dube



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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
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TrippleScalper
Isaki Dube
Experts
Custom hand-woven expert advisor ( TrippleScalper ) based on proven and tested trading setups and signals derived from practical live manual trading skills cultivated from as far back as 2012 (a decade of trading experience). All aspects of the EA have been created to make it possible to grow an account from amounts as small as $10 going up to significantly large investments. An initial deposit of no less than $10 is advised but the recommended is $50 or more . Use a 1:100 leverage account to m
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