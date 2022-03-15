Progress viewer

This indicator helps keep track of the number of trades taken in the day. It shows losses and potential profit then the total profits which is, profits - losses. Then total profit for the week and month. Soon the indicator will be sharing some trading tips based on your trading. It really does put necessary pressure and helps you to  set a goal for yourself for the day.

Familiarise yourself to draw your analysis on the same chart with the indicator because it will have to alert you if price broke or touched the lines. But that will all happen in the near future but for now it only helps to keep track

Take full advantage of this indicator because there are not so many and they come at a price 

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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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