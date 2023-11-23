Satori MultiTrader

Entry base on Quantitative method. DCA if the trend is not support the first Entry.


Requirement

  • Account leverage min 1:500
  • Deposit min:50.000 Cents (please use for Cents account).

Recommend

  • Symbol trade: Any Currency or XAUUSD
  • Deposit min: use Cents account, mininum 10.000 Cent (100 usd) for ONE CURRENCY ONLY. If you use 20.000 Cents, you change MultiLevel to 2 and so on ... 
  • Leverage 1:500
  • DCA method: Exponential
  • DCA auto range = true
  • DCA range: 1$ (100 points)
  • Volume start: 0.01 lot
  • DCA trailing = true (Trailing stop)



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4.82 (45)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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Satori Statistic
Nguyen Bao Nguyen
Indicators
SATORI Monthly Trade Statistics V15 Overview : An MQL5 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that visualizes trading performance by month and week, offering a customizable interface to track profits. Key Features : Profit Tracking : Displays monthly and weekly profits, color-coded (green for positive, orange for negative). Customizable : Set time range, magic number, font size, and button sizes; hide zero-profit months. Interactive UI : Toggle month details, update profits, and adjust display scale wi
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