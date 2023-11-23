Satori MultiTrader
- Experts
-
Nguyen Bao NguyenSimple is the best
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 23 November 2023
- Activations: 5
Entry base on Quantitative method. DCA if the trend is not support the first Entry.
Requirement
- Account leverage min 1:500
- Deposit min:50.000 Cents (please use for Cents account).
Recommend
- Symbol trade: Any Currency or XAUUSD
- Deposit min: use Cents account, mininum 10.000 Cent (100 usd) for ONE CURRENCY ONLY. If you use 20.000 Cents, you change MultiLevel to 2 and so on ...
- Leverage 1:500
- DCA method: Exponential
- DCA auto range = true
- DCA range: 1$ (100 points)
- Volume start: 0.01 lot
- DCA trailing = true (Trailing stop)