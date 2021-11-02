Oni Scalper
- Indicators
- Goh Cheng Wai
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Dear Onis,
This Indicator is used for GBPUSD, US30 and GOLD on 1-Min Chart. For US30, Depending on your broker, Minimum Lot Size will differ from 0.01 to 1.0 lots. My Current Account is trading at 1.0 lots at $1 per point.
Please check with your Broker what's the Margin Required for your Minimum lot sizes before you trade on your Real account.
I have Forward Tested the indicator for around 6 months before releasing it to the public. ( No Demo is available for the Indicator, Strategy Tester does not provide Accurate Result as it uses Inaccurate Data from MT4 )
I will like to welcome you to try out the Oni Scalper Indicator by Renting for 1month and take a look at how you can use My Strategy to help you out in your trading
My Other Indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87292 is made purely for GBPUSD pair, and has a accuracy rate of 82% based on backtesting.
*My Current Personal Trading Strategy will be shared with you after you have Rented the Oni Scalper*
* FIBO level, MA, TP and SL points will be taught with Example Charts*
NON-REPAINT INDICATOR OR 100% REFUND
Below are the descriptions for the pairs that I am trading :
US30 ( 1 Min )
The Indicator gives you a Simple and Clear Cut Entry point and from there you can choose either to Scalp (20-40 points) or to Swing (200-400 points)
To be traded with the use of the Exclusive Strategy that I will be providing for my Subscribers. Win Rate of >86%
( Must have an account that trades the correct Lot Size for US30 as different Brokers have different Minimum Lot Sizes. Affects the strategy as a whole, PM me before renting so that you know what you are getting )
GBPUSD and GOLD
Scalping 10-15 pips at 1min chart, with entries focused on Oni Scalper arrow. Strategy to be taught after renting.
**DO NOT trade at Opening hours , Volume-Heavy News such as NFP,CPI as the volatility is high and Whip-Saw movement might occur.
**Feel free to contact me here on MQL5 and ill be more than happy to help you out with the questions you may have for my indicator.
OniFX Oni Scalper : Teach a man to Trade on his own and he will not go hungry, EVER!
