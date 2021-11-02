Oni Scalper

3.67

Dear Onis,

This Indicator is used for  GBPUSD, US30 and GOLD on 1-Min Chart. For US30, Depending on your broker, Minimum Lot Size will differ from 0.01 to 1.0 lots. My Current Account is trading at 1.0 lots at $1 per point.
Please check with your Broker what's the Margin Required for your Minimum lot sizes before you trade on your Real account.

I have Forward Tested the indicator for around 6 months before releasing it to the public. ( No Demo is available for the Indicator, Strategy Tester does not provide Accurate Result as it uses Inaccurate Data from MT4 )
I will like to welcome you to try out the Oni Scalper Indicator by Renting for 1month and take a look at how you can use My Strategy to help you out in your trading

My Other Indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87292 is made purely for GBPUSD pair, and has a accuracy rate of 82% based on backtesting.

*My Current Personal Trading Strategy will be shared with you after you have Rented the Oni Scalper*
 * FIBO level, MA, TP and SL points will be taught with Example Charts*

NON-REPAINT INDICATOR OR 100% REFUND



Below are the descriptions for the pairs that I am trading :



US30 ( 1 Min )
The Indicator gives you a Simple and Clear Cut Entry point and from there you can choose either to Scalp (20-40 points) or to Swing (200-400 points)
To be traded with the use of the Exclusive Strategy that I will be providing for my Subscribers.  Win Rate of >86%
( Must have an account that trades the correct Lot Size for US30 as different Brokers have different Minimum Lot Sizes. Affects the strategy as a whole, PM me before renting so that you know what you are getting )


GBPUSD and GOLD

Scalping 10-15 pips at 1min chart, with entries focused on Oni Scalper arrow. Strategy to be taught after renting.

**DO NOT trade at Opening hours , Volume-Heavy News such as NFP,CPI as the volatility is high and Whip-Saw movement might occur.

**Feel free to contact me here on MQL5 and ill be more than happy to help you out with the questions you may have for my indicator.

OniFX Oni Scalper : Teach a man to Trade on his own and he will not go hungry, EVER!

Reviews 3
spetrosyan1979
527
spetrosyan1979 2022.01.20 13:13 
 

Is it possible to add a notification?

GU_Sniper
49
GU_Sniper 2021.11.20 18:14 
 

Working good, using it on gold 1m. most of the trades i take are around 15-20 pips max. i mix with some of my trading. good so far

Stanislav Melnikov
792
Stanislav Melnikov 2025.02.25 00:25 
 

I rented this indicator, informed the seller about it, with a request to send an additional indicator (filter) and tell him about the strategy, a month later he suddenly replied, apologized for a long time, but what was the use of it?, the month ended, I could not use the indicator, no one returned the money to me. There will be a one-star review until my money is refunded, or I will still be given the opportunity to use it within one month.

Goh Cheng Wai
642
Reply from developer Goh Cheng Wai 2025.03.04 22:05
Hi! So sorry about the incident :) Am away for quite some time so im not able to send you the strategy :) will PM you for the refund!
Goh Cheng Wai
642
Reply from developer Goh Cheng Wai 2022.01.20 15:46
Hi! Notification is available in the indicator. Sound Alert whenever there is a signal on your chart :D
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/73840?source=Site+Profile+Seller#!tab=comments&comment=27192438
Goh Cheng Wai
642
Reply from developer Goh Cheng Wai 2021.11.21 08:40
Thank you for the lovely review :D LETS GET IT LETS GET IT!!
