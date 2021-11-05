I have been trading and designing indicators and EAs for the last 5 years, and with great pride and excitement, I am honored to present FMC Alert(Forex Market Conditions Alert) to you all!



If you are a fan of the traditional indicators like the stochastic indicator, macd and moving averages, but if you would like a complete indicator that can utilize all these indicators, and some others, then the F.M.C Alert is the indicator for you.

F.M.C Alert is an indicator that allows traders to customize and bring to life their very own unique trading styles. F.M.C Alert has numerous input options to fit any trading style.

F.M.C Alert utilizes

-Stochastic indicator

-MA

-Macd

-Support/Resistance levels

-Multiple Timeframes

F.M.C Alert has Ma filters, time filters, pivot filters, and the ability to customize your own parameters on each of the used indicators(stochastic, Ma, Macd), as well as using each of them on different timeframes

F.M.C Alert allows traders to customize 2 trade sequences/strategies to their own trading wants and needs. Each sequence offers up to 6 stochastic indicators, 6 Ma, 6 Macd( If your trading style requires, if not, all indicators not being used can be turned off) With the sequences you and can customize time filters and pivot filters, to only alert/signal during certain times, and when the market/currency is at certain levels.

If you are a trader who wants to utilize more than 2 strategies, the F.M.C Alert can be added to any chart multiple times, just by changing the instance number on the top of the indicator parameters page.

F.M.C Alert uses signal arrows to let traders know when the parameters of their strategies have been met. These alerts/signals can also be sent to you via email, and/or text. Traders have the option to set the time frequency of the signals and how often the signals are being alerted and sent out. F.M.C Alert can be used for any style of trading.. scalping(5-10 pips), swing trading(10+ pips), or long term trading(40+ pips).

F.M.C Alert indicator can be used on forex pairs, crypto currency, stocks, many other financial markets.

If there are any questions about setting the indicator up or general questions about the indicator or any other concerns please message me. The indicator of course is in default mode, but after purchase of indicator, I can send a trading set file, for those who may not want to create their own strategy at this moment, don't have the time, or just want to see/use my tried and proven trading strategy. Upon downloading of F.M.C Alert, you also will receive custom pivot level indicator(free) as well as a custom macd indicator(free), which are to be used with F.M.C Alert indicator to maximize optimization.

F.M.C Alert EA coming soon