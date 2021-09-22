Global Forex MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Based on pending orders. You decide what the distance to the pending order is. Very easy to use and optimize.
How it works?
EA opens orders in accordance with the trend (if the parameter Trend = On) and then builds succeeding trades if the move goes against it. And more specifically ... sets the distance between orders. The distance can be fixed or variable (different for all orders). This will help increase the trading system flexibility.
Designed for major currency pairs.
For Expert Advisor need hedge type account .
The recommended time frame is H1.
Input Parameters
- Comment
- Magic Number
- Max Spread
- Slippager
- Distance for pending orders (in pips)
- Trend ON/OFF
- Stop Loss
- Take profit first position
- Take profit next positions
- Zone Take Profit
- Distance for grid
- Max Positions
- Lots
- Max Lots
- Amplifier