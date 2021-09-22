Global Forex MT5

Based on pending orders. You decide what the distance to the pending order is. Very easy to use and optimize. 

How it works?

EA opens orders in accordance with the trend (if the parameter Trend = On) and then builds succeeding trades if the move goes against it. And more specifically ...  sets the distance between orders. The distance can be fixed or variable (different for all orders). This will help increase the trading system flexibility.


Designed for major currency pairs.

For Expert Advisor need hedge type account .

 

The recommended time frame is H1.


  Input Parameters

  • Comment
  • Magic Number
  • Max Spread
  • Slippager
  • Distance for pending orders (in pips)
  • Trend ON/OFF
  • Stop Loss
  • Take profit first position
  • Take profit next positions
  • Zone Take Profit
  • Distance for grid
  • Max Positions
  • Lots
  • Max Lots
  • Amplifier


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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