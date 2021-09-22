Global Forex MT5

Based on pending orders. You decide what the distance to the pending order is. Very easy to use and optimize.

How it works?

EA opens orders in accordance with the trend (if the parameter Trend = On) and then builds succeeding trades if the move goes against it. And more specifically ... sets the distance between orders. The distance can be fixed or variable (different for all orders). This will help increase the trading system flexibility.





Designed for major currency pairs. For Expert Advisor need hedge type account .



The recommended time frame is H1.

Input Parameters Comment

Magic Number

Max Spread

Slippager

Distance for pending orders (in pips)

Trend ON/OFF

Stop Loss

Take profit first position

Take profit next positions

Zone Take Profit

Distance for grid

Max Positions

Lots

Max Lots

Amplifier



