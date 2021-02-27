All Candlesticks Library is an indicator that provides an intelligent Pattern Recognition system with a REALLY WIDE RANGE of candlestick variations! There are over 100 candlesticks patterns, from common doji and consolidation variations and series of well-known momentum and breakout candles to rare patterns we don't see everyday.





PLUS, it comes with(NOT 100% ACCURATED, yet fair enough) Statistics ! You can choose either you see it, the candlesticks ,both or none of them, change the text distance for each and the font color and size.













This indicator is from a 2 years job for a particular research, now open to buy with 99 activations!.It will not trade for you, but you'll wish it could.! (Soon...)





Yes, it will be kept updated for the long run. First version!(Beta)



