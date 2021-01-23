Ash

Ash is EA for MT4 using RSI and Heiken-Ashi.

UPDATED ver 1.60 ( April.9 )  Added the original trail system.

Not a scalping EA.

good result spread : 0 ~ 16 pips

tester period : 15 Minutes (M15) 2019.09.18 00:00 - 2021.01.20 23:45 (2019.09.18 - 2021.01.21)


Total Net Profit : 270% ( about 1 year )


RECOMEND

  • symbol is EURUSD.
  • lot is 1.0 for every 10,000 USD (1,000,000 JPY).
  • period 15 min.
  • As you can see, we recommend  broker with as narrow a spread as possible.
  • Even if you close the position manually, no trouble will occur.

Next Version

  • Integrate momentum signals using AI. 


Goto Support Message  from here.

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    lizhi fu
    4.55 (42)
    Experts
    TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
    SFire Gold EA
    Jacques Scholtz Fourie
    Experts
    This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
    Forex Engine EA
    Pablo Salgado
    Experts
    Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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