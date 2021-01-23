Ash
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.60
- Updated: 9 April 2021
- Activations: 5
Ash is EA for MT4 using RSI and Heiken-Ashi.
UPDATED ver 1.60 ( April.9 ) Added the original trail system.
Not a scalping EA.
good result spread : 0 ~ 16 pips
tester period : 15 Minutes (M15) 2019.09.18 00:00 - 2021.01.20 23:45 (2019.09.18 - 2021.01.21)
Total Net Profit : 270% ( about 1 year )
RECOMEND
- symbol is EURUSD.
- lot is 1.0 for every 10,000 USD (1,000,000 JPY).
- period 15 min.
- As you can see, we recommend broker with as narrow a spread as possible.
- Even if you close the position manually, no trouble will occur.
Next Version
- Integrate momentum signals using AI.
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