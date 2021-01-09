With it, you can graphically check the average price between several open orders on your chart.

Average Price Plus is an essential indicator for day-to-day operations.

The average price is the breakeven point between your orders.

In addition to the average price, the indicator also shows you the number of pips and the financial value resulting from your open orders, the percentage gains, the number of lots in operation and the number of open orders.

Negative values in "pips" or in financial value, indicate that your orders are losing, and the "Gain" will tell you how much.

Positive values indicate that your order, or your basket in that pair, is winning.

Positive value in "Lots" indicates a certain amount of lots in the "Long" direction, while negative values in "Lots" indicates a certain amount of lots in the "Short" direction.

Average Price Plus can be used in any timeframe.

Average Price Plus considers your broker's swap and commissions.

Rate by marking the stars, and make your comments and suggestions so that we can improve the tool.

This indicator will be free for 3 months.

Unfortunately it is not possible to test using the Demo version, as the tool requires open operations.

I'll hope this indicator help you in your trades.

Thanks !!