Average Price Plus

5

Average Price Plus is an essential indicator for day-to-day operations.

With it, you can graphically check the average price between several open orders on your chart.

The average price is the breakeven point between your orders.

In addition to the average price, the indicator also shows you the number of pips and the financial value resulting from your open orders, the percentage gains, the number of lots in operation and the number of open orders.

Negative values in "pips" or in financial value, indicate that your orders are losing, and the "Gain" will tell you how much.

Positive values indicate that your order, or your basket in that pair, is winning.

Positive value in "Lots" indicates a certain amount of lots in the "Long" direction, while negative values in "Lots" indicates a certain amount of lots in the "Short" direction.

Average Price Plus can be used in any timeframe.

Average Price Plus considers your broker's swap and commissions.

Rate by marking the stars, and make your comments and suggestions so that we can improve the tool.

This indicator will be free for 3 months.

Unfortunately it is not possible to test using the Demo version, as the tool requires open operations.

I'll hope this indicator help you in your trades.

Thanks !!


Reviews 3
W0i7l0l7y12
119
W0i7l0l7y12 2022.01.19 10:20 
 

Thanks.

Julian Greaves
928
Julian Greaves 2021.05.19 11:47 
 

Thank you to the developer. Exactly what I was looking for to plan my multiple trade entries. And it's free - what a bonus! I recommend this product to anyone using multiple entries as a trading strategy. 5 Star rating!

Enrique Enguix
121026
Enrique Enguix 2021.01.24 19:55 
 

It is a very interesting and extremely useful product. Congratulations on that and thank you for offering a free download period.

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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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W0i7l0l7y12
119
W0i7l0l7y12 2022.01.19 10:20 
 

Thanks.

Julian Greaves
928
Julian Greaves 2021.05.19 11:47 
 

Thank you to the developer. Exactly what I was looking for to plan my multiple trade entries. And it's free - what a bonus! I recommend this product to anyone using multiple entries as a trading strategy. 5 Star rating!

Enrique Enguix
121026
Enrique Enguix 2021.01.24 19:55 
 

It is a very interesting and extremely useful product. Congratulations on that and thank you for offering a free download period.

Roberto Maia
1370
Reply from developer Roberto Maia 2021.01.26 15:19
Thank you for your review Enrique !!
If you wish, make your comments and suggestions so that we can improve the product.
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