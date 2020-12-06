BTFX Daybreak

The Daybreak indicator created by Best Trades Fx marks out the zones to notice a breakout during the open of the London market. The zones are set at GMT+2 as standard, for this to be effective on your platform you must select the start hour to match with 12am GMT and the end hour to match with 7am GMT depending on your brokers server. This indicator can be used on every symbol. Watch the Youtube video for a more in depth explanation of this indicator. This and the BTFX Pivot Points indicator work perfectly for you. As you will not need to do any analysis as your support and resistance zones are plotted on the chart automatically.

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