BTFX Daybreak

5

The Daybreak indicator created by Best Trades Fx marks out the zones to notice a breakout during the open of the London market. The zones are set at GMT+2 as standard, for this to be effective on your platform you must select the start hour to match with 12am GMT and the end hour to match with 7am GMT depending on your brokers server. This indicator can be used on every symbol. Watch the Youtube video for a more in depth explanation of this indicator. This and the BTFX Pivot Points indicator work perfectly for you. As you will not need to do any analysis as your support and resistance zones are plotted on the chart automatically. 

For any queries about the indicators contact us either by email or phone.

support@besttradesfx.co.uk

01827 842 418

www.besttradesfx.co.uk

Reviews 1
Juergen Loebach
1321
Juergen Loebach 2023.06.08 22:19 
 

Useful addition to my strategy.

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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Reversal Master for MT5
Alexey Minkov
Indicators
Reversal Master for MT5 Reversal Master for MT5 is a non‑repainting reversal indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps you detect potential market reversal points and shows the maximum favourable price movement after each historical signal, so you can better understand how price behaved after similar situations in the past. The MT5 version keeps the familiar reversal‑signal logic of the original Reversal Master for MT4, but adds improved visualisation, historical statistics and a points summary panel
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BTFX Pivot Points
Bradley Thomas Farrington
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The BTFX Pivot Points is an indicator which calculates the Support and Resistance levels for each day. By using this indicator the pivot levels point out clear targets to aim for. The resistance levels are shown in purple above the silver pivot line. The support levels are shown in Orange and can be found below the silver pivot line. This indicators works very well when used with The BTFX Daybreak Indicator. For a more in depth explanation of these indicators please watch the Youtube video attac
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Juergen Loebach
1321
Juergen Loebach 2023.06.08 22:19 
 

Useful addition to my strategy.

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