Four currency pair hedge arbitrage

4. Currency hedging arbitrage EA













Before purchasing four currency hedging arbitrage, please note the risk:













1) Past performance does not guarantee future profitability (EA may also lose money).













2) Due to multi currency hedging strategy, this EA test strategy uses the principle of USDJPY and EURJPY strategy for back testing













3) This EA can adapt to all kinds of unexpected news and market crash to a great extent, but due to the leverage, you need to set the risk parameters reasonably, and it is recommended to use the default parameters













4) Four currency hedging arbitrage is not afraid of high spread platform, and can make stable profits in a long time. However, it is recommended to use a platform with low inventory cost, and the position time is about 3-20 days













5) This EA is a non violent EA. It can't make you quick and profitable in a short time. It can only provide long-term and stable profitability. Please be patient and wait for the profitability





















This is a multi currency hedge trading system, you only need to open a chart to exchange all currencies.













Currency pairs: eurussd, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY, EURJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD













Time range: H4













Minimum deposit: over $2000





















Parameter setting





















Groups1currency1: a group of currencies













Groups1currency2: a group of currency 2













Groups2currency 1: two groups of currency 1













Groups2currency 2













Groups3currenty1: three groups of currencies one













Groups3currenty2: three groups of currency 2













Groups4currency1: four groups of currencies one













Groups4currency2: four groups of currency 2













Lots: fixed order quantity. If autolots is set, this parameter will not take effect













Magic: single magic number of policy













Notes 11: Note 1













Notes22: Note 2













Notes33: Note 3













Notes44: Note 4













Risk: when autolots is true, the risk value is 1-100. The larger the parameter is, the larger the order quantity is













Autolots: if it is true, the order quantity will be calculated automatically based on your deposit. If it is false, lots will be used













Statisticaldays: count days













Kaidanyinzi: billing factor, value 0-1













Dazhouqiyinzi: large period factor, value 0-1













Yingliyinzi: profit factor, value 0-1













Scalein: whether to add warehouse or not, it is recommended not to add warehouse













Distance of filling













MaximumPosition: the maximum position of each pair of currencies. If the ScaleIn is true, it will take effect. When the automatic order quantity is used, the additional position will not increase the risk. The more the maximum position is, the smaller the order quantity will be





















In order to enable more people to make profits, we now launch preferential activities. 5-star favorable screenshot is sent to QQ: 807603044, and 50% of the profits can be returned!