Endless possibility

This expert Advisor is based on the OsMA indicator, which is a symbiosis of moving averages and the Stochastic algorithm. The trading volume used to open a position depends on the results of previous trades. It is possible to enable the Autolot function or trade a fixed lot, there is also a trailing and breakeven function. It is possible to limit the maximum amount of risk (in % of the Deposit). It is recommended to trade on EURUSD, TF: D1. Minimum Deposit amount: $ 10 on cent accounts or $ 1000 on standard accounts. All settings are optimized. Enable autolot and use a 5% lot doubling on the daily chart. The expert Advisor has also proven itself well on the GBPUSD, USDJPY, and GBPCHF currency pairs. Please note that different brokers have different quotes, so the profit from this expert Advisor may be different. Losses are also possible.

