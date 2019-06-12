Eule
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 12 June 2019
- Activations: 5
Short-term price imbalances allow the EA to earn regularly.
The test showed profitability on all currency pairs and, especially, on the ones offered below.
Account.
MT5 (Hedging), preferably with a fixed spread of up to 12 points.
Currency pairs.
CADCHF, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, GBPCAD, GBPCHD, GBPJPY, USDCHF
Timeframe.
M15
Parameters.
Number of lots: maximum of 1.00 lot on the 1000 margin with leverage 1:500
Hour of start hour of the rollover at the terminal time