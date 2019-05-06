Power Candles

- Let your robot operate and go to work!

- Day trade for futures markets - index and dollar contracts

- The robot also works with any other BM & F asset (PETR4, VALE3 etc)

- Robot to run on Metatrader 5 (Free Platform)

- It works in favor of the trend. If the market continues to rise, the robot will buy more contracts, if it falls, it will sell more contracts. The goal is often beaten in the early hours of the day

- It's a robot that you can set your daily goal in money (in reais R $)

- Strategy based on count of candles

- Can be used on multiple accounts at the same time

- The robot can be used in several graphs at the same time and in different timeframes

- Tip: Use it in the demo account before using the real account, in order to get experience in using the robot





Input Parameters:





- Graphic Time

- Entry Schedule

- Closing Closing Hours

- Operations End Time

- Number of Candles

- Number of Contracts or Shares

- Slippage

- Daily Profit in Money