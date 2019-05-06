Power Candles

- Let your robot operate and go to work!
- Day trade for futures markets - index and dollar contracts
- The robot also works with any other BM & F asset (PETR4, VALE3 etc)
- Robot to run on Metatrader 5 (Free Platform)
- It works in favor of the trend. If the market continues to rise, the robot will buy more contracts, if it falls, it will sell more contracts. The goal is often beaten in the early hours of the day
- It's a robot that you can set your daily goal in money (in reais R $)
- Strategy based on count of candles 
- Can be used on multiple accounts at the same time
- The robot can be used in several graphs at the same time and in different timeframes
- Tip: Use it in the demo account before using the real account, in order to get experience in using the robot

Input Parameters:

- Graphic Time
- Entry Schedule
- Closing Closing Hours
- Operations End Time
- Number of Candles
- Number of Contracts or Shares
- Slippage
- Daily Profit in Money

- Daily Loss in Money


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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Atherion Zenith AI EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
Experts
AETHERION ZENITH AI EA The Evolution of Precision Gold Automation Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Zenith AI EA at the earliest stage and follow the evolution of the system through public live monitoring from the beginn
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
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