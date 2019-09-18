Ichimoku Stoch Fractals

The system is based on signals from three indicators:

Each indicator works on its own timeframe.

Note:

input defaults are not optimized. Test the expert on a demo and configure the input parameters in accordance with the acceptable risk and goals.



INPUT PARAMETERS

Magic Number

Every Tick (false - Every Bar)



Inputs for main signal:

The threshold value of the signal to open [0...100]

The threshold value of the signal to close [0...100]

Price level for closing a deal

Expiration of pending orders (in bars)

SL level (in points)

TP level (in points)



Inputs for trailing:

SL trailing level (in points)

TP trailing level (in points)



Inputs for breakeven:

Distance to travel in breakeven

Distance from stop loss to price open



Weights of signals:

Williams Fractals Weight [0...1.0]

Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Weight [0...1.0]

Stochastic Weight [0...1.0]



Inputs for money:

Fix Risk percentage

Periods of indicators:

Fractals Period of calculation

Ichimoku Period of calculation

Stochastic Period of calculation



Inputs for indicators:

Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Tenkan-Sen

Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Kijun-Sen

Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Senkou-Span B

Stochastic K period

Stochastic D period

Stochastic period of Slow

Stochastic applied price



Patterns of Ichimoku signals:

Pattern 1

Pattern 2

Pattern 3

Pattern 4

Pattern 5

Patterns of Stochastic signals:

Pattern 1Pattern 2Pattern 3Pattern 4Pattern 5