Ichimoku Stoch Fractals
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.205
- Updated: 18 September 2019
- Activations: 5
The system is based on signals from three indicators:
- Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator
- Stochastic
- Williams Fractals
Each indicator works on its own timeframe.
Note:
input defaults are not optimized. Test the expert on a demo and configure the input parameters in accordance with the acceptable risk and
goals.
INPUT PARAMETERS
Magic Number
Every Tick (false - Every Bar)
Inputs for main signal:
The threshold value of the signal to open [0...100]
The threshold value of the signal to close [0...100]
Price level for closing a deal
Expiration of pending orders (in bars)
SL level (in points)
TP level (in points)
Inputs for trailing:
SL trailing level (in points)
TP trailing level (in points)
Inputs for breakeven:
Distance to travel in breakeven
Distance from stop loss to price open
Weights of signals:
Williams Fractals Weight [0...1.0]
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Weight [0...1.0]
Stochastic Weight [0...1.0]
Inputs for money:
Fix Risk percentage
Periods of indicators:
Fractals Period of calculation
Ichimoku Period of calculation
Stochastic Period of calculation
Inputs for indicators:
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Tenkan-Sen
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Kijun-Sen
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Senkou-Span B
Stochastic K period
Stochastic D period
Stochastic period of Slow
Stochastic applied price
Patterns of Ichimoku signals:
Pattern 1
Pattern 2
Pattern 3
Pattern 4
Pattern 5
Patterns of Stochastic signals:Pattern 1
Pattern 2
Pattern 3
Pattern 4
Pattern 5