Ichimoku Stoch Fractals

The system is based on signals from three indicators:

  • Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator
  • Stochastic
  • Williams Fractals

Each indicator works on its own timeframe.

Note:

input defaults are not optimized. Test the expert on a demo and configure the input parameters in accordance with the acceptable risk and goals.

INPUT PARAMETERS

Magic Number
Every Tick (false - Every Bar)

Inputs for main signal:

The threshold value of the signal to open [0...100]
The threshold value of the signal to close [0...100]
Price level for closing a deal
Expiration of pending orders (in bars)
SL level (in points)
TP level (in points)

Inputs for trailing:

SL trailing level (in points)
TP trailing level (in points)

Inputs for breakeven:

Distance to travel in breakeven
Distance from stop loss to price open

Weights of signals:

Williams Fractals Weight [0...1.0]
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Weight [0...1.0]
Stochastic Weight [0...1.0]

Inputs for money:

Fix Risk percentage

Periods of indicators:

Fractals Period of calculation
Ichimoku Period of calculation
Stochastic Period of calculation

Inputs for indicators:

Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Tenkan-Sen
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Kijun-Sen
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Senkou-Span B
Stochastic K period
Stochastic D period
Stochastic period of Slow
Stochastic applied price

Patterns of Ichimoku signals:

Pattern 1
Pattern 2
Pattern 3
Pattern 4
Pattern 5

Patterns of Stochastic signals:

Pattern 1
Pattern 2
Pattern 3
Pattern 4
Pattern 5
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.04 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Atherion Zenith AI EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
Experts
AETHERION ZENITH AI EA The Evolution of Precision Gold Automation Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Zenith AI EA at the earliest stage and follow the evolution of the system through public live monitoring from the beginn
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
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