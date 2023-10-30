Rpw Trading Bot

Here is the signal associated with the robot : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2114246?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Have you ever dreamed of being able to trade in the financial markets without having to spend hours in front of your computer? We have the solution for you: our trading robot that automatically trades on AUDCAD, AUDNZD and NZDCAD pairs.


Thanks to our trading robot, you will finally be able to enjoy your days without having to worry about fluctuations in the financial markets. Our robot uses sophisticated algorithms to detect the most promising trends and the most profitable opportunities on these specific currency pairs.

Our trading robot is designed to be simple to use and set up, even if you are not a trading expert. You can just install our robot and let it do its job for you. This will allow you to enjoy stress-free trading without having to spend all your time monitoring the markets.

By choosing our trading robot, you will also benefit from optimal performance, as it is designed to maximize your profits while minimizing risk. You will therefore be able to trade with confidence, knowing that our robot is constantly monitoring the markets for you.

So don't wait any longer to invest in our trading robot and take advantage of all the advantages it offers. With our robot, you can finally trade in the financial markets in an automated and efficient way, without having to spend hours in front of your computer. Order now and let our trading robot work for you!

Attention ! The robot must be placed on an AUDCAD chart in M15 IMPERATIVELY! Under no circumstances should it be placed on other pairs or on other timeframes (At your own risk!)

Check The signal :  and https://www.mql5.com/fr/signals/2275507?source=Site+Signals+My

Below is the detail of the parameters:


Allow opening a new grid

For the robot to be able to start and open a new grid, the parameter must be on "True", if you want to deactivate the robot, so that it can no longer take new trades, put this parameter on "False"


Lot Calculation Method

In this part you have the possibility to configure your risk management, from the lowest risk to the highest risk, you can also let the robot calculate the lots according to your capital, in this case the "Fixed lots" parts, "Dynamic lots" and "capital loading in %" must be filled in, we advise the "Medium Risk" in this part


Maximum allowed spread in PIPS

If the value of the spread of your broker exceeds this value, no trade will be taken, it will therefore be necessary to adapt this value to your broker, this is also an additional security, because during the closing / opening of the markets, the spread on the AUD pairs , NZD and CAD explodes , this makes it possible not to take a trade during these periods.


Maximum number of pairs at the same time

As its name suggests, the robot trades on 3 pairs, but we recommend, in order to limit the drawdown, to leave this parameter on 2, this allows the robot to trade only on two pairs at the same time, the third remains pending until a "space" becomes available.


Minimum margin in %

This parameter (0 by default) allows the robot to shut down if the margin reaches a percentage threshold that you have defined


Maximum drawdown in %

It will suffice to give a maximum value to the drawdown, if it reaches the defined level, the action to be carried out must be chosen in the parameter "Action in case of Drawdown"


Pairs to use

By default, we use the pairs AUDNZD, AUDCAD and NZDCAD, you can use it on other pairs, however we strongly advise against it!


Take Profit for the first trade in pips

This value corresponds to the Take Profit of the first trade, in the case of an open grid, the take profit will be adapted automatically, we strongly recommend leaving this parameter at 10


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Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Experts
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Experts
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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Rpw Prop Firm Killer
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Have you ever dreamed of being able to optimize your trading operations within a prop firm without having to spend hours in front of your computer? We have the solution for you: our trading robot designed specifically for prop firms, capable of automatically trading on AUDCAD, AUDNZD and NZDCAD pairs. Thanks to our trading robot, you will finally be able to delegate certain critical tasks linked to financial market fluctuations, freeing up your time for more in-depth analyses. Our robot uses s
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