🔥Boom Boom Smer4🔥 Scalper🚀

Currency: Dollar or cents.($-¢)

Leverage: 1:1000

Broker: RoboForex

Deposit: 329$

Number of transactions: 109

For the period: From 04.01.2022 to 17.02.2022

Net profit: $123

My usual interface at work.





Deposit 400$. (Do not overclock the deposit more than 1.000$ )

It trades very actively and opens a large number of orders, which is very good if you need a Rebate from your broker. Estimated return on 80$ to 250$ per month without a special load on the deposit.

Download .set file Description GBP/AUD(H1)Scalp.set

GBP/AUD(M30)Scalp.set

GBP/AUD(H1)long.set

GBP/AUD(M30)long.set Boom Boom Smer4 is very active when it trades one currency pair.

Consider GBP/AUD. When two windows are in a long-term profit trajectory, the other two try to take profit from any successful price movement.

The cumulative profit of four trading options on one currency pair is a very pleasant profit.

Screenshots and reports are attached.

Last update "ххх/ххх.set" files 21.02.2022г.





🔔 All activity is shown only on real trading. (The EA performs well in the strategy tester, but it behaves differently in real trading. If there are a large number of factors that the strategy tester does not take into account when running the ATS according to historical data).

⛔ A bonus from a broker to your deposit is prohibited. The Expert Advisor trades with the money that can go into drawdown, the drawdown bonus is not involved, this will lead to the loss of your entire deposit.

🎃 All changes in the Expert Advisor settings will result in a deviation from the Trading Strategy. I strongly recommend using actual .set files exclusively from the author of this Automated Trading Strategy.

✅ This EA is very suitable for the "Rebate" program from the RoboForex broker.

🔔 Leverage: from 1:500