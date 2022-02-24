Smer4 - Aggressive trading
My Trading

Smer4 - Aggressive trading

24 February 2022, 18:59
Dmitrii Survila
Dmitrii Survila
0
360

🔥Boom Boom Smer4🔥 Aggressive trading🚀

Currency: Dollar or cents.($-¢)
Leverage: 1:1000
Broker: RoboForex
Deposit: 1.000$
Number of transactions: 288
For the period: From 04.01.2022 to 17.02.2022
Net profit: $387

My usual interface at work.


Deposit   1.000$.   (Do not overclock the deposit more than   5.000$)
It trades very actively and opens a large number of orders, which is very good if you need a Rebate from your broker. Estimated return on   200$ to 400$   per month without a special load on the deposit.
Download .set file
Description

The expert's tactics is to create martingale webs on currency pairs in such a way that all received signals are worked out according to the specified trading rules.
Thirteentrading options are reproduced for only threecurrency pairs: AUD/CAD, GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD.
The totality of thirteen windows is a full-fledged Trading Strategy, to which its author is inclined.
Last update "ххх/ххх.set" files  21.02.2022г.


🔔 All activity is shown only on real trading. (The EA performs well in the strategy tester, but it behaves differently in real trading. If there are a large number of factors that the strategy tester does not take into account when running the ATS according to historical data).
A bonus from a broker to your deposit is prohibited. The Expert Advisor trades with the money that can go into drawdown, the drawdown bonus is not involved, this will lead to the loss of your entire deposit.
🎃 All changes in the Expert Advisor settings will result in a deviation from the Trading Strategy. I strongly recommend using actual .set files exclusively from the author of this Automated Trading Strategy.
This EA is very suitable for the "Rebate" program from the RoboForex broker.
🔔 Leverage: from 1:500


#scalping, Martingale, money, scalp