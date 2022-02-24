Smer4 - Moderate trade

🔥Boom Boom Smer4🔥 Moderate Trading🚀

Currency: Dollar or cents.($-¢)

Leverage: 1:1000

Broker: RoboForex

Deposit: 100$

Number of transactions: 33

For the period: From 04.01.2022 to 17.02.2022

Net profit: $46

My usual interface at work.





Deposit 100$. (Do not overclock the deposit more than 1.000$ )

It trades very actively and opens a large number of orders, which is very good if you need a Rebate from your broker. Estimated return on 10$ to 25$ per month without a special load on the deposit.

Download .set file Description GBP/AUD(H1).set Very quiet work on the GBP/AUD pair

Last update "ххх/ххх.set" files 21.02.2022г.





🔔 All activity is shown only on real trading. (The EA performs well in the strategy tester, but it behaves differently in real trading. If there are a large number of factors that the strategy tester does not take into account when running the ATS according to historical data).

⛔ A bonus from a broker to your deposit is prohibited. The Expert Advisor trades with the money that can go into drawdown, the drawdown bonus is not involved, this will lead to the loss of your entire deposit.

🎃 All changes in the Expert Advisor settings will result in a deviation from the Trading Strategy. I strongly recommend using actual .set files exclusively from the author of this Automated Trading Strategy.

✅ This EA is very suitable for the "Rebate" program from the RoboForex broker.

🔔 Leverage: from 1:500