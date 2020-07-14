Zenturion

Trading signals are obtained through three stochastic indicators and a method for avoiding bad entries.

Among its characteristics are:

  • Trading Pannel with buttons BUY - SELL - CLOSE
  • Money management that calculates the volume of orders based on the percentage of the total balance
  • Automatic operation mode or manual mode where the EA only draw signal
  • Designed to optimize fast only with opening prices
  • Doesn't use martingale


Inputs

  • Automatic Entry: On / Off.
  • STCH 1º Kperiod : K period for the first stochastic indicator.
  • STCH 2º KDeltaPeriod - STCH 3º KDeltaPeriod : These values are added together to determine the period of Stochastics 2 and 3.
  • STCH 1º slowing - STCH 2º slowing - STCH 3º slowing: Slowing for each of the stochastic indicators.
  • Volume fix? : Here we can select two options, Fixed_Volume or Percent_Volume.
  • Case Fixed Volume : In case of Fixed_Volume, enter here the volume per operation.
  • Case Percent of total balance : In case of Percent_Volume, enter here the percentage per operation.
  • TP : Take Profit Distance.
  • SL : Stop Loss Distance.
  • Slipage MAX: Maximum deviation allowed when opening an operation.
  • Magic: Number for robot identification. 

The recommendations by the creator of this EA are to optimize periodically in strategy tester with historical data for the last 12 months (with 1 minute, 2 minute or 3 minute open prices only for higher speed). After selecting the desired configurations, test those sets in the mode based on real ticks and verify that the result does not change. After choosing the one that suits your interests the best, let it operate without interruption.

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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (5)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Market Anomalies EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.71 (17)
Experts
UPDATE: Limited Copies At Current Price! NOT MADE TO HAVE A PERFECT STRAIGHT LINE FAKE BACKTEST. Made For Actual Real Live Long Term Trading. No Martingale / No Grid / No Bullshit Live Results:  Live Signal  |  Main Portfolio  | FTMO Results  |  Public Community Prop Firm Ready! What is Market Anomalies EA ? Market Anomalies EA is designed exclusively for USDJPY and is built for the MT5 platform. It uses a multi-strategy approach, applying breakout logic to capture the dominant intraday trend
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