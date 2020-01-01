Dragon Fire Algo

Dragon EA – Institutional Grade Breakout & Profit-Side Pyramiding System

Developer Profile & Background

With over 14 years of hands-on manual and algorithmic trading experience in the Forex market since 2010, Dragon EA is the culmination of my single most successful manual trading strategy—fully automated and refined into an institutional-grade expert advisor.

Core Strategy & Key Highlights

  • Dynamic Percentage-Based Engine: Operates entirely on proportional risk percentage allocation rather than static fixed-lot sizing, dynamically compounding equity growth while preserving capital safety.

  • Target Yields: Designed for stable, long-term performance targeting an average 10% to 15% monthly yield.

  • High Volatility Mastery: Specially engineered and optimized for fast-moving assets including XAUUSD (Gold) and major high-volatility currency pairs.

  • Dual Market Adaptation: Formulated to perform consistently across both strongly trending, falling, and stable market conditions.

  • Optimized Broker Execution: Highly tuned and optimized for low-spread environments like Exness (recommended broker), though applicable to major Raw/ECN environments.

  • Efficient Multi-Year Backtesting: Built on lightweight code architecture allowing fast, reliable backtests over a 6+ year span to easily generate and refine custom .set files.

  • Custom Capital Sizing: Easily tweakable parameters allow traders to generate custom set files tailored precisely to their exact balance and risk appetite.

  • Cent Account & Copy Trading Compatibility: Fully compatible with Cent accounts and custom copy-trading setups, offering maximum operational versatility.

Philosophy & Risk Diversification

No strategy or algorithm in financial history can guarantee fixed monthly returns indefinitely on a single asset. Dragon EA was built for long-term survival and compounding wealth.

To achieve sustainable multi-year success:

  1. Diversify Your Capital: Never rely on a single currency pair or a single set file.

  2. Portfolio Allocation: Run multiple set files across a basket of diversified assets to distribute market risk evenly.

    🔥 Complete Optimization Guide for Dragon Fire Algo

    Follow this step-by-step optimization workflow to achieve maximum profitability with controlled drawdown across any currency pair or timeframe:

    1. Strategy Tester Setup (Refer to Screenshot 1: Settings Tab)

    • Symbol & Timeframe: Tested on XAUUSD (Gold). For robust long-term setfiles, it is recommended to optimize across timeframes ranging from H1 up to H8 .

    • Test Period: Multi-year backtest from 2020.01.01 to 2026.07.31 .

    • Deposit & Leverage: $10,000 USD base deposit with 1:2000 account leverage.

    • Optimization Speed Strategy: Use 1 minute OHLC modeling strictly during the initial optimization process to generate setfiles rapidly. Once you select the top-performing setfiles, switch modeling to Every tick based on real ticks to run a comprehensive single test on each promising file.

    • Optimization Criteria: Configured with Fast genetic based algorithm targeting Drawdown min optimization.

    2. Parameter Selection (Refer to Screenshot 2: Inputs Tab) To optimize for stability without over-fitting, select only core risk and structural parameters:

    • MaxLossPercent: Check box to test risk limits between 1.0% to 5.0% (Step: 0.5 ).

    • ZonePeriod: Check box to scan market structure periods from 10 to 240 (Step: 24 ).

    • Starting Pip Gap (GridPipStep): Set range between 100 and 2000 pips (Step: 500 ).

    • PipStepReduction: Dynamic step reduction configured between 100 and 1000 (Step: 100 ).

    • Scaling Rules: Optimize RecoveryExtraPercent , LotStepPercent , and SLStepPercent to fine-tune trade progression during recovery cycles.

    3. Optimization Results Analysis (Refer to Screenshot 3: Optimization Results Tab)

    • Drawdown vs Profit Balance: Results are sorted by lowest Drawdown % while maintaining strong net profit growth.

    • High Expected Payoff: Top-performing passes consistently deliver an expected payoff ranging from $7.00 to $8.95 per trade.

    • Low Risk Profile: Top passes achieve over $8,000 - $9,300+ in net profit while keeping total account drawdown tightly controlled between 4.14% and 5.25% .

    4. Forward Testing & Live Reliability

    • Demo Testing: After saving your favorite setfile, run it on a Demo Account for 2 weeks to verify execution.

    • Pure Structure Performance: Since Dragon Fire Algo is purely based on Market Structure rather than lagging indicators, backtest results and live trading performance match with 90% - 100% precision.

Recommended Setup & Guidelines

  • Asset Focus: Gold (XAUUSD) & Major Volatile Pairs

  • Broker: Exness (Standard/pro/Raw/Zero Spread recommended)

  • Hosting: 24/7 VPS environment with low latency.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange and financial instruments involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance of any trading strategy or expert advisor is not indicative of future results. Leverage creates additional risk and loss exposure. Before deciding to trade Forex using automated algorithms, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with risk capital that you can afford to lose.


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该策略主要适用于AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDUSD(最佳)等货币对，采用分批平仓与对冲相结合的风控方式，最大持仓为9单。   历史回测数据显示，策略在过去10年中最大浮亏约为1000美元，平均月收益率保持在3%-10%左右。   建议使用3000美元本金同时操作2-3个货币对，以实现更稳健的资金利用。 **参数说明**：   - **Clots**：初始开仓手数。保守型建议按每1000美元对应0.01手进行配置。   - **AddLotsXs**：加仓倍数。AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD建议设为2，AUDUSD设为1。   - **NoTrade1**：暂停交易时段。适用于美国盘重要数据发布所在的小时。   除 Clots 外，其余参数推荐保持默认设置。 **实时交易信号可见**：   https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2277632 **风险提示**：   投资存在风险，历史业绩不代表未来收益。成功的投资在于以可控的风险争取可持续的利润。
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On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
专家
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
专家
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
专家
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NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
专家
NorthEastWay MT5是一种完全自动化的“回撤”交易系统，在热门的“回撤”货币对交易中特别有效：AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD。该系统在交易中使用了外汇市场的主要模式——价格在任何方向急剧波动后的回归。 时间框架：M15 基本货币对：AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 附加货币对：EURUSD、USDCAD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD 购买EA后，务必私信我，我会将您添加到私人群组，发送设置文件和详细说明。 我愿意帮助每位买家安装和配置顾问。 如果您以前从未使用过EA，我会向您展示并教您如何使用。 EA设置： 您可以使用OneChartSetup（仅限M15时间框架）从单个图表运行所有货币对 该EA对点差、滑点或任何其他与经纪商相关的变量不敏感。 仅使用推荐的货币对。 EA测试： 使用MT5测试器的多货币模式同时测试所有推荐的货币对上的EA。 观看示例视频 。 仅在M15时间框架上进行测试 推荐进行5-10年的长期测试，以显示EA在各种市场条件下的稳定性。 输入参数： OneChartSetup — 从一个图表同时启动多个货
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