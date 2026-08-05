Gold Huntterr
- Experts
-
- Version: 5.30
- Activations: 5
Gold Hunter — Trade Like a Professional, Without the Screen Time
Built for traders who are done with guesswork. Gold Hunter combines trend-following logic with the kind of risk discipline most traders wish they had — automatic position sizing, self-managing stops, and a built-in circuit breaker that protects your account when the market turns against you.
🎯 Smart entries — trades only when real directional conviction is present
🛡️ Risk-based sizing — every trade automatically scaled to your account, every time
📈 Self-trailing stops — profit locks in on its own, no manual management
🧠 Built-in discipline — daily loss limit and losing-streak cooldown enforce the rules for you
⚙️ Broker-safe execution — margin, volume, and stop-distance checked before every order
No martingale. No grid. No repainting. Just rules, followed exactly, every time.
Backtest Snapshot
|Metric
|Result
|Symbol / Timeframe
|XAUUSD, H4
|Win Rate
|77.8%
|Profit Factor
|4.30
|Recovery Factor
|2.51
|Max Equity Drawdown
|17.94%