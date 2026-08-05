Gold Huntterr

Gold Hunter — Trade Like a Professional, Without the Screen Time

Built for traders who are done with guesswork. Gold Hunter combines trend-following logic with the kind of risk discipline most traders wish they had — automatic position sizing, self-managing stops, and a built-in circuit breaker that protects your account when the market turns against you.

🎯 Smart entries — trades only when real directional conviction is present
🛡️ Risk-based sizing — every trade automatically scaled to your account, every time
📈 Self-trailing stops — profit locks in on its own, no manual management
🧠 Built-in discipline — daily loss limit and losing-streak cooldown enforce the rules for you
⚙️ Broker-safe execution — margin, volume, and stop-distance checked before every order

No martingale. No grid. No repainting. Just rules, followed exactly, every time.

Backtest Snapshot

Metric Result
Symbol / Timeframe XAUUSD, H4
Win Rate 77.8%
Profit Factor 4.30
Recovery Factor 2.51
Max Equity Drawdown 17.94%

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NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium is an All-in-One Tool  created based on extensive training on common trading strategies in order to automate those strategies and calculations . (designed and programmed by Jason Kisogloo) Fe atures: 19 Individual Signals - Each one of these signals can be biased in a neural network style configuration to constitute the final / overall result. Each signal has its own settings to be customised or optimised if needed. Comprehensive On Screen Display - Six snap away Panels
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Gold Sniper by Nadim
Nadim Rafik Golandaj
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GOLD HUNTER EA – Smart, Reliable & Fully Automated Trading GOLD HUNTER EA is a professional Expert Advisor developed for traders who value precision, consistency, and disciplined risk management. Instead of chasing every market move, it focuses on identifying high-quality trading opportunities and executing them automatically with speed and accuracy. Built with advanced market analysis and intelligent trade filtering, GOLD HUNTER EA is designed to adapt to changing market conditions while mainta
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