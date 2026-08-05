Gold Huntterr

Gold Hunter — Trade Like a Professional, Without the Screen Time

Built for traders who are done with guesswork. Gold Hunter combines trend-following logic with the kind of risk discipline most traders wish they had — automatic position sizing, self-managing stops, and a built-in circuit breaker that protects your account when the market turns against you.

🎯 Smart entries — trades only when real directional conviction is present

🛡️ Risk-based sizing — every trade automatically scaled to your account, every time

📈 Self-trailing stops — profit locks in on its own, no manual management

🧠 Built-in discipline — daily loss limit and losing-streak cooldown enforce the rules for you

⚙️ Broker-safe execution — margin, volume, and stop-distance checked before every order

No martingale. No grid. No repainting. Just rules, followed exactly, every time.

Backtest Snapshot